US Treasury Secretary hopes to return to full employment in 2022

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen expects the United States to resume full employment in 2022. According to her, President Joe Biden’s government has decided to act “in a big way”, with a series of fiscal measures to overcome the pandemic. and to make the country’s economic recovery possible quickly, because the risks of the crisis were expressive, above all, for the generation of jobs at the national level.

According to Yellen, the US government encourages “developing countries to employ fiscal and monetary policies to support the global recovery”.

For her, it is the responsibility of advanced nations to fight poverty in international terms, to reduce the difficulties of economic and social advancement in emerging markets. “In this context, we want the debt progress of developed countries to not be reversed. We hope that the IMF SDR (reserve) allocation will advance,” he commented, referring to the acronym for Special Drawing Rights – the currency unit employed by the International Monetary Fund to transfer resources to member countries.

Janet Yellen also pointed out that President Joe Biden is very focused on measures to combat climate change, which will also be part of the new $ 2.25 trillion infrastructure investment plan. “The United States is very committed to meeting the objectives of the Paris agreement. We need to ensure that developing countries can achieve climate goals with growth. We have to work together to cooperate and face these challenges,” he said.

She made the comments at a joint event promoted by the World Bank and the IMF.