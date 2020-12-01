Home World World US unemployment insurance figures are wrong, says agency
US unemployment insurance figures are wrong, says agency

By kenyan
US unemployment insurance figures are wrong, says agency Image: Reuters

Washington, Dec 1, 2020 (AFP) – Weekly unemployment insurance claims, which measure the state of the US job market, have been in error since the beginning of the pandemic, a federal government agency said on Monday.

The data, which compiles information recorded by the State, sometimes inflated and underestimated the number of aid applicants, which makes the indicator lose credibility, the agency said.

The finding by the independent General Accountability Office (GAO), Congressional audit agency, is part of a report that examined the federal government’s response to the pandemic. The Department of Labor, which releases the data on a weekly basis, presented “erroneous estimates of the number of people applying for the benefit since the beginning of the pandemic.”

GAO pointed out that it is unaware of the full extent of the errors, due to the fact that there are requests prior to the pandemic that exceeded the capacity of the state’s management systems. The Department of Labor uses state figures to announce the number of people claiming the benefit.

The audit agency said the aid program created by Congress for unemployed people whose rights have expired or who cannot apply for state aid pays beneficiaries less than they should receive.

