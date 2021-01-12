US will maintain strict immigration controls, warns US embassy in Mexico

The United States will maintain its strict policies to stop the flow of undocumented migrants, regardless of Democrat Joe Biden’s arrival in the presidency, the US embassy in Mexico warned on Monday.

“The immigration policies implemented in recent years are still in effect,” Edgar Ramírez, an official in the Department of Homeland Security at the United States Embassy in Mexico, said in a message.

These policies include “border crossing restrictions, immediate expulsions due to covid-19 and protocols to protect migrants,” he added.

Ramírez added that his government is aware that there are “rumors” that “immigration policies (in the United States) are going to change soon” and guaranteed that “there is no way that could happen anytime soon”.

The United States’ Migrant Protection Protocols provide that asylum seekers arriving across its southern border must wait in Mexican territory for the resolution of their cases, the message added.

About 400 Cubans awaiting the asylum process in Mexico blocked a border bridge in Ciudad Juárez for about 8 hours between December 29 and 30, demanding that they follow up on requests in the United States.

Illegally crossing the border between Mexico and the United States of more than 3,000 km represents “a deadly journey”, continued the diplomat.

In 2020 alone, the Border Patrol “recovered more than 250 bodies along the border” and in 2021, two people have already died “when smugglers (from migrants) abandoned dozens of migrants in a snowstorm in Texas,” warned Ramírez .

Migrants in Mexican cities on the border with the United States celebrated Biden’s victory on November 7 with the illusion that the Democrat will moderate immigration policies.

Biden and Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador spoke by telephone on December 19. The president-elect highlighted the need to promote the development of southern Mexico and Central America as a way to prevent migration, according to the Mexican president.