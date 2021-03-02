US will not ask Rockefellers to return tapestry withdrawn from UN

Guernica Image: Reproduction / The Guardian

The United States will not ask the Rockefeller family to return the tapestry representing Picasso’s “Guernica” to the UN headquarters, from where the work was removed last week, the country’s new ambassador to the organization said on Monday.

“All I can say is to thank the Rockefeller Foundation for lending the United Nations such an amazing tapestry. But I will miss seeing you here,” Linda Thomas-Greenfield, whose country chairs the Security Council in June, told a news conference. March.

The withdrawal of the great work that remained for more than three decades at the entrance to the Council’s headquarters caused a stir among diplomats and senior UN officials, among them the Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres.

Commissioned in 1955 by Nelson Rockefeller and woven by the French Jacqueline de La Baume-Dürrbach, the tapestry was assigned to the UN in 1984. Presidents, ministers and ambassadors who participated in the meetings of the Security Council passed the piece towards the meeting room of the organ most important of the United Nations, responsible for peace in the world.

To fill the void left by the work, the UN secretariat expects a fierce dispute between member countries that want to promote their artists.