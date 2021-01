Passenger wearing face protection approaches San Francisco airport check-in area in California, USA Image: Bloomberg

The United States government will require all passengers on international airlines to provide proof of a negative test for covid-19 before embarking on flights to the country, sources said. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is processing the order, which is expected to take effect from January 26. The requirement comes weeks after the U.S. applied to passengers from the UK, because the most transmissible variant of the coronavirus was found in the island country.