US withdrew 9,000 people from Afghanistan, 3,000 in the last 24 hours alone

The number of citizens withdrawn may be higher, as the individuals who boarded the 11 charter flights that left Kabul airport in the last few hours are not yet counted.

the US withdrew three thousand people from Afghanistan in the last 24 hours, increasing to nine thousand the total of individuals Washington has managed to get out of the country since Aug. 14, an official from the White House.

On Thursday, 3,000 people left the Kabul airport aboard 16 C-17 military aircraft, according to the official, who declined to be identified, cited by the Efe agency. Of these, 350 were US citizens, the remaining family members being Afghan collaborators and family, in addition to Afghans considered to be “vulnerable“, according to the same source.

The total transported by the United States in the last 24 hours may however be higher, as during this period they left Afghanistan 11 flights charter, whose passengers have not yet been counted, according to Efe. The numbers continue to stay for now falling short of Pentagon expectations, which intended to transport between 5,000 to 9,000 people a day from Kabul airport.

The United States on Monday resumed military flights at Kabul airport, which had been interrupted due to chaos caused by the concentration of hundreds of Afghans on the runway, desperately trying to leave the country after the Taliban took the capital. Until 15 thousand americans they remained in Afghanistan after the Taliban took control of the country over the weekend.

The Taliban conquered Kabul on Sunday, culminating an offensive that began in May, when the withdrawal of US military forces and NATO.