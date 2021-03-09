USA: About 60% over the age of 65 received at least one dose of the vaccine

Illustrative image of vaccine; vaccination of the elderly is important because they are part of the risk group for covid-19 Image: Karl-Josef Hildenbrand / picture alliance via Getty Images

About 60% of people aged 65 and over received at least one dose of the covid-19 vaccine in the United States, according to an analysis of data from CDCs (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and the country’s Census carried out by the broadcaster. American CNN.

According to the survey, about 30% of residents in the country who are 65 or older are fully vaccinated, which means they have already received two doses of vaccines developed by pharmaceutical companies Pfizer / BionTech or Moderna, or an injection of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is a single dose. The three immunizers have been approved for use by the country’s regulatory authorities.

Vaccination of the elderly is important because they are part of the risk group for covid-19. According to CDC data, people aged 65 to 74 are 35 times more likely to be hospitalized and 1,100 times more likely to die from covid-19, compared to someone from 5 to 17 years old.

People aged 75 to 84 are 55 times more likely to be hospitalized and 2,800 times more likely to die. People aged 85 and over are 80 times more likely to be hospitalized and 7,900 times more likely to die.

Last week, US President Joe Biden said the country had enough doses to vaccinate every adult American against covid-19 by the end of May. More than 90 million doses of vaccines have been applied.

The United States has recorded more than 29 million confirmed cases of covid-19 and 524,001 deaths due to the disease, according to a report by Johns Hopkins University.