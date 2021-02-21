USA: Airplane engine catches fire and wreckage is launched; there are no injured

United’s airplane engine caught fire while flying over the US state of Colorado Image: Reproduction / ABC News / Hayden Sith

A United Airlines plane threw several pieces of debris as it flew over the city of Broomfield, Colorado, local police reported to ABC News.

A video, circulating on social media, shows the moment when the right engine of the Boeing 777-200 catches fire. The plane, which headed for Honolulu, returned and landed safely at Denver International Airport, officials said. There are no reports of injuries.

“IT’S GOT A BLOWN ENGINE”: A plane flying over Colorado dropped debris in several locations after one of its engines suffered a catastrophic failure following takeoff.The plane landed safely and no injuries have been reported, police said. https://t.co/jLLLf4vfIJ pic.twitter.com/KTiSwmh1nr – ABC News (@ABC) February 21, 2021

Possible damage to homes is still being assessed, the Broomfield Police Department said.

A person familiar with the situation told ABC News that investigators are focusing on a possible engine failure that occurred shortly after takeoff, based on the vibration seen in the video and damage to the retaining ring.

“Some of the wreckage fell in Commons Park and in the Northmoor and Red Leaf neighborhoods. Our officers are looking for more wreckage.”

Another photo of debris from a home off Elmwood in @broomfield. pic.twitter.com/VXEHEMpeDD – Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) February 20, 2021

This photo was taken near 13th and Elmwood. Media stage in Commons Park on North side near dog park. PIO eta is 30 mins. pic.twitter.com/vfXlToB5mE – Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) February 20, 2021