USA: Airplane engine catches fire and wreckage is launched; there are no injured

United’s airplane engine caught fire while flying over the US state of Colorado Image: Reproduction / ABC News / Hayden Sith

A United Airlines plane threw several pieces of debris as it flew over the city of Broomfield, Colorado, local police reported to ABC News.

A video, circulating on social media, shows the moment when the right engine of the Boeing 777-200 catches fire. The plane, which headed for Honolulu, returned and landed safely at Denver International Airport, officials said. There are no reports of injuries.

Possible damage to homes is still being assessed, the Broomfield Police Department said.

A person familiar with the situation told ABC News that investigators are focusing on a possible engine failure that occurred shortly after takeoff, based on the vibration seen in the video and damage to the retaining ring.

“Some of the wreckage fell in Commons Park and in the Northmoor and Red Leaf neighborhoods. Our officers are looking for more wreckage.”

