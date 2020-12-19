USA approves emergency use of Modern vaccine

The agreement provides for the delivery of 168,000 doses of Moderna’s vaccine before the end of December Image: JOEL SAGET / AFP

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the United States’ drug regulatory agency, approved tonight the release of the emergency use of the vaccine against covid-19 produced by the modern pharmaceutical company. The immunizing agent is 94.1% effective. Now, to be distributed, it is still necessary to pass the approval of the CDC (Center for Disease Control and Prevention).

In his profile, American President Donald Trump celebrated the release of the vaccine by the regulatory agency. “Congratulations. The Modern vaccine is now available!”.