USA: Attractor who killed 10 in Colorado stands before judge and will remain in prison

The young man accused of 10 homicides in a Colorado supermarket first appeared on Thursday (25) before a judge who ordered him to be held in custody for the rest of the process.

Dressed in a purple prisoner costume and a mask to protect himself from the covid-19, Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, heard Judge Thomas Mulvahill read his rights, to whom he answered a concise “yes” to indicate that he understood what he was being told.

Coming from a family of Syrian immigrants, Alissa was charged with the shooting murder of ten people on Monday at a company in Boulder, in the western United States.

“We will be filing additional charges in the coming weeks,” a prosecutor said before the judge.

The defendant’s lawyer asked for the next hearing to be postponed in order to have time to “assess his client’s mental health”.

“We cannot begin to assess the nature and depth of Alissa’s mental illness until we have the evidence collected by the government,” he said.

Some family members of the accused, whose motives for the attack are unknown, argue that he was “paranoid” and “suffered from mental disorders”.

He is accused of having opened fire in the parking lot of the King Soopers supermarket and inside the store, killing ten people, including a police officer who arrived as a backup. The attacker was arrested after being wounded in the leg.

The shooting, which followed shortly after another attack on spas in and around Atlanta, which left eight dead, rekindled the recurring debate in the United States about firearms.

After these tragedies, Democratic President Joe Biden called for a ban on assault rifles and “common sense” measures to better regulate the purchase and possession of weapons.

However, it seems unlikely, at this stage, that he can count on Congress’ will for this cause.