USA beats 90,000 cases of covid-19 for the first time in 24 hours

Washington, Oct 30, 2020 (AFP) – The United States today recorded a new record of cases of covid-19 in 24 hours, for the first time overcoming 90,000 new contagions, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The country, which has been experiencing a resurgence of the epidemic since mid-October, added 91,290 new cases between Wednesday and Thursday, according to records at 8:30 pm local university figures, updated continuously.

Also within 24 hours, 1,021 people died of covid-19 in the United States, by far the most affected country in the world in terms of fatalities.

As of Thursday night, the country had recorded a total of 228,625 deaths since the start of the pandemic and 8.94 million cases.

On Saturday, the country had already registered a record of contagions in one day, with 88,973 cases.

Currently, the most difficult situation occurs in the northern and midwestern states of the country.

Five days before the presidential election, Democratic candidate Joe Biden has made managing the health crisis his main angle of attack against the president. Donald Trump.