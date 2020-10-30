Home World World USA beats 90,000 cases of covid-19 for the first time in 24...
World

USA beats 90,000 cases of covid-19 for the first time in 24 hours

By kenyan

28.abr.2020 – Statue of the ‘Fearless Girl’, in New York (USA), wears a mask to ‘protect’ herself from the new coronavirus Image: Rob Kim / Getty Images

Washington, Oct 30, 2020 (AFP) – The United States today recorded a new record of cases of covid-19 in 24 hours, for the first time overcoming 90,000 new contagions, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The country, which has been experiencing a resurgence of the epidemic since mid-October, added 91,290 new cases between Wednesday and Thursday, according to records at 8:30 pm local university figures, updated continuously.

Also within 24 hours, 1,021 people died of covid-19 in the United States, by far the most affected country in the world in terms of fatalities.

As of Thursday night, the country had recorded a total of 228,625 deaths since the start of the pandemic and 8.94 million cases.

On Saturday, the country had already registered a record of contagions in one day, with 88,973 cases.

Currently, the most difficult situation occurs in the northern and midwestern states of the country.

Five days before the presidential election, Democratic candidate Joe Biden has made managing the health crisis his main angle of attack against the president. Donald Trump.

Related news

World

Woman in labor stops and votes on her way to the US hospital

kenyan -
Woman in labor stopped to vote before going to the hospital in Florida Image: Reproduction / WKMG-TV ...
Read more
World

Maduro blames US and Colombia for ‘terrorist attack’ on refinery in Venezuela

kenyan -
17.jun.2020 - In mask, the President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, records a speech on television at the Miraflores Palace in...
Read more
World

Brazilian among dead in attack on Nice basilica

kenyan -
29.out.2020 - Authorities work at the site of a knife attack in Nice, France Image: Valery Hache / AFP ...
Read more
Load more

Trending

Kenyan born Eugene Asira wows judges with ‘uliza kiatu’ performance at...

Entertainment Nina Blak -
A Kenyan born vocalist Eugene Asira has taken the internet by storm after a video of him performing a Swahili song at the Voice...
Read more

NTSA boss warns Subaru drivers (VIDEO)

News Connie Mukenyi -
The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has put Subaru drivers on notice after the spike in road accidents in the country. Speaking on Wednesday...
Read more

Brazilian among dead in attack on Nice basilica

World kenyan -
29.out.2020 - Authorities work at the site of a knife attack in Nice, France Image: Valery Hache / AFP ...
Read more

Brazilian is one of the victims of the attack on the...

World kenyan -
Authorities work at the site of a knife attack in Nice, France Image: Valery Hache / AFP ...
Read more

Magoha warns schools against mass reopening

News Tracy Nabwile -
Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has warned all schools against mass reopening. The CS pointed out that the government is yet to approve other...
Read more

Chinese to be deported over multi-million SGR scam

News Connie Mukenyi -
Three Chinese nationals are facing deportation after a Mombasa court found them guilty in a multi-million SGR scam. Edna Nyaloti, Mombasa Chief magistrate, on Wednesday...
Read more

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke