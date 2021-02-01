USA: Biden invites Republican senators to discuss tax package

Archive – Biden will meet with a group of ten Republican senators to discuss the size of the country’s fiscal stimulus Image: Tom Brenner / Reuters

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, will meet with a group of ten Republican senators to discuss the size of the fiscal stimulus in the country. The government wants to spend $ 1.9 trillion on the package, but lawmakers are proposing that the budget be one-third of that amount.

The invitation to the meeting was made yesterday, hours after the senators sent a letter to Biden asking him to negotiate, instead of trying to approve the bill with only Democratic votes. The goal is to approve the package until March, when the extra unemployment benefit and other benefits related to the pandemic are over.

Winning the support of ten Republicans would be significant for Biden in the Senate. Democrats control 50 seats in the House, against another 50 for Republicans. Vice President Kamala Harris has Minerva’s vote.

Source: Associated Press.