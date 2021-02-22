USA close to 500 thousand deaths by covid; England eases confinement

Worldwide, the pandemic has accumulated more than 2.46 million deaths, according to an AFP balance sheet established on Monday Image: Callaghan O’Hare / Reuters

Washington, 22 Feb 2021 (AFP) – The United States is approaching this Monday (22) the 500 thousand deaths by coronavirus, while vaccination offers a glimpse of hope in the world, as in England, which is preparing for a “prudent” mismatch.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, however, denounced “vaccine nationalism”, pointing out that “only 10 countries have distributed more than three-quarters of the doses of anti-vaccine vaccines administered so far”.

After almost a year of the announcement of the first death in the United States, on February 29, 2020, the balance is close to half a million. According to a count by Johns Hopkins University, in the United States, the coronavirus has so far killed 498,901 fatal victims.

“We haven’t seen anything like it in 100 years since the 1918 pandemic,” said Anthony Fauci, adviser to President Joe Biden, on Sunday. “It is something that will go down in history,” he said.

The United States, the country most affected by the covid-19, surpassed 400,000 deaths in January, on the eve of Biden’s inauguration, which made fighting the pandemic his main priority.

“500,000! This represents 70,000 more than all Americans killed during World War II over a period of four years,” exclaimed Biden on Friday.

The president focuses his hopes on the pace of vaccination. “I think we will get closer to normal by the end of this year,” he estimated.

With an average of 1.7 million daily injections, a number that is expected to increase in the coming weeks, Biden was confident of reaching the inoculation of 600 million doses – that is, vaccinating the entire population – by the end of July.

More than 61 million people received one of the two vaccines authorized in the United States (Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna), and 18 million the two necessary doses.

“Prudent” deflation “

In Britain, the European country hardest hit with more than 120,000 deaths, Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday unveiled a “prudent” and “progressive” plan to pull England out of the confinement imposed in early January after a explosion of cases linked to the British variant of the coronavirus.

English schools will reopen on March 8, according to the government. Each nation decides its strategy of deflation. Schools will gradually reopen starting Monday in Scotland and Wales.

In Germany, despite fears of a third epidemic wave related to the British variant, schools reopen on Monday after a two-month closure.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel noted the popular desire to speed up the easing of restrictions and said she was willing to consider it, a participant in a meeting held by the ruling party on Monday told AFP.

In France, containment measures will be imposed over the next two weekends in a part of the Costa Azul (southeast), with greater control at airports in the region and surveillance of the Italian border.

Variants of the virus and the movements of people on weekends increase fears in Italy.

Patience

In India, the Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer that produces AstraZeneca’s under the name Covishield, asked countries awaiting delivery to be “patient” after the government asked for priority.

India wants to vaccinate 300 million people by July, but is behind with just 11 million doses administered.

In its most affected state, Maharashtra (110 million people), which is home to the economic capital Mumbai, new restrictions were imposed on Monday after an increase in infections.

Australia launched its vaccination campaign today. About 60,000 doses are ready to be injected this week to health professionals, police and residents of nursing homes.

The launch was overshadowed by protests from anti-vaccine activists in several cities and hostile reactions from fans at the Australian Tennis Open men’s final on Sunday.

The Philippines has approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine, the third approved in the archipelago, but no doses have been delivered, which is why President Rodrigo Duterte is the target of severe criticism. Beijing will donate 600,000 doses over the next three to five days, according to officials.