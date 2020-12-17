USA: courier is suspected of spitting in a package; company cites edited video

Delivery man spits in video package and is then fired Image: Reproduction / TMZ

A delivery man was fired after being caught by a security camera allegedly spitting on a package from Amazon, while working last Thursday (10), in front of a residence in the city of Ocala, in the US state of Florida.

While watching the recording, Ann Patton, the housewife who had received the package from Amazon that morning, filed a complaint against the delivery man, stating that he had been guilty of the act of poor hygiene.

The concern arises mainly because spitting on the parcel could put the recipients of the neighborhood at risk, in times of the covid-19 pandemic.

According to the TMZ website, the delivery man worked at the logistics company UPS (United Parcel Service). At the time, a separate package should have been outside the house for the worker to collect it, but it had not been left by the housewife.