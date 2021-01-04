USA: Deadline to question election over, say former defense secretaries

Aerial view of the Pentagon complex in the USA Image: AFP

In reaction to unsubstantiated attempts by President Donald Trump and Republican party members to question Joe Biden’s victory, all ten former US defense secretaries who are alive said the deadline for questioning the outcome of the elections is over.

The ex-secretaries jointly published this Sunday (3) an opinion article in the “Washington Post”. The newspaper revealed today that Trump has pressured Georgia’s electoral authority to do a recount of votes in the state for his benefit. Biden won in Georgia with 49.5%, compared to Trump’s 49.3%, a difference of 11,779 votes.

Signers of the text include two former members of the Trump administration, Jim Mattis and Mark T. Esper. The list includes all Pentagon chiefs alive until ex-Vice President Dick Cheney, who was Secretary of Defense for George HW Bush. (1989-1983).

A group of 11 Republican senators plans to question Biden’s election in Congress next Wednesday (6), when parliamentarians will meet to confirm the Democrat’s victory. Without a majority, they won’t have enough votes to change the outcome, but Trump is still encouraging his supporters to travel to Washington to protest.

“Our elections have taken place. Recounts and audits have been conducted. All appropriate questions have been heard by the courts. Governors have certified the result. And the electoral college voted,” wrote the former defense secretaries in the Washington Post.

“The deadline for questioning the result has passed; the deadline for the formal counting of votes by the electoral college, as provided for in the Constitution and the bylaws, has arrived,” they continued.

According to the newspaper, the White House did not respond to requests for comment on the article. Joe Biden will take office on January 20.