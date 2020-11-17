Home World World USA: Georgia official received death threats by recount of votes
World

USA: Georgia official received death threats by recount of votes

By kenyan
Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says he has received death threats Image: Reproduction / Facebook

Brad Raffensperger, the Secretary of State of Georgia (USA), said today in an interview with the Washington Post that he is being pressured by fellow Republicans to question the validity of the votes that guaranteed Democratic Joe Biden’s victory in the state.

Raffensperger reports that both he and his wife received death threats. Without specifying the sender, he recalls a text message that said, “You better not spoil this recount. Your life depends on it.”

In addition to annoying me, it also disappoints me. Especially when it comes to my side of politics. Everyone who is working on it needs to improve their speech. We need to be careful about what we say.

Georgia is manually recounting some 5 million ballots. In the state, Joe Biden won by 14,000 votes.

Raffensperger argues that the recount will confirm the initial results, and is criticized by members of the party itself for not supporting the president’s allegations of electoral fraud. Donald Trump.

Related news

Barack Obama: only one election is not able to interrupt ‘decay of the truth’ in the USA

World kenyan -
Barack Obama says it will take more than one election to repair divisions in the country Image: AFP ...
Read more

UN chief ‘deeply disturbed’ by repression of demonstrators in Peru

World kenyan -
UN chief 'deeply disturbed' by repression of demonstrators in Peru Image: Dominick Reuter / AFP United...
Read more

Biden wants new economic aid in the US and promises millions of jobs

World kenyan -
US President-elect still criticized lack of cooperation from Donald Trump in the transition of government Image: KEVIN LAMARQUE / REUTERS...
Read more
Load more

Trending

Respect the President and Raila – Duale heckled, forced to cut...

News Alfred Kiura -
Garissa Township Member of Parliament Aden Duale was forced to cut short his speech at a wedding ceremony after he opposed the Building Bridges...
Read more

I was devastated – City Billionaire pastor speaks on infecting son...

News Alfred Kiura -
Nairobi pastor Julian Kyula a senior preacher at The Purpose Center Church in Nairobi has spoken on how he regrets putting his family in...
Read more

Don’t push BBI to us by force as if it came...

News Alfred Kiura -
City Preacher Bishop Godfrey Migwi has bashed President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga for seemingly pushing the Building Bridges...
Read more

Man of God takes on Uhuru over BBI billions

News Connie Mukenyi -
Pastor Godfrey Mwigwi has boldly condemned the president over the BBI referendum which will cost the country ksh 14 billion. The man of God who...
Read more

DP Ruto predicts doom outcome from BBI

News Connie Mukenyi -
Deputy President William Ruto has predicted that Kenya is headed to a lose-lose outcome from the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) unless the promoters of...
Read more

Obama says to Trump “think beyond your ego” and recognize Biden’s...

World kenyan -
27.out.2020 - Former President of the United States Barack Obama in a speech for Joe Biden's campaign in Orlando, Florida...
Read more

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke