USA: Georgia official received death threats by recount of votes

Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says he has received death threats Image: Reproduction / Facebook

Brad Raffensperger, the Secretary of State of Georgia (USA), said today in an interview with the Washington Post that he is being pressured by fellow Republicans to question the validity of the votes that guaranteed Democratic Joe Biden’s victory in the state.

Raffensperger reports that both he and his wife received death threats. Without specifying the sender, he recalls a text message that said, “You better not spoil this recount. Your life depends on it.”

In addition to annoying me, it also disappoints me. Especially when it comes to my side of politics. Everyone who is working on it needs to improve their speech. We need to be careful about what we say.

Georgia is manually recounting some 5 million ballots. In the state, Joe Biden won by 14,000 votes.

Raffensperger argues that the recount will confirm the initial results, and is criticized by members of the party itself for not supporting the president’s allegations of electoral fraud. Donald Trump.