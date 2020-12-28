USA has more than 19 million infected; cases double in less than 2 months

Deaths from covid-19 in the USA have also increased and now total more than 332 thousand Image: Mehmet Emin Menguarslan / Anadolu Agency

Baltimore – The United States already has 19 million cases of coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic, they show data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The mark was passed this Sunday, 27, just six days after reaching 18 million. The number of cases in the nation more than doubled in less than two months.

Deaths from covid-19 in the USA have also increased and now total over 332,000. This is more than one death for every thousand Americans. The US population on Saturday was about 331 million people, according to the US Census Bureau.

The United States accounts for about 4% of the world population, but close to 24% of all coronavirus cases and 19% of covid-19 deaths. Health experts believe that many cases have not been reported, both in the United States and internationally.

America’s leading infectious disease specialist expects the general US population to be widely immunized in late March or early April. The outlook is much more bleak for many poorer nations, where war and instability pose enormous challenges to vaccination plans.

European Union

The European Union has launched a major vaccine program, with the aim of projecting a unified message that the vaccine is safe and Europe’s best chance of getting out of the pandemic and the economic devastation of the closure of businesses and services.

South Africa

South Africa has become the last country to reach 1 million confirmed cases and is expected to have further restrictions against the new virus.

Italy

Italy added another 305 victims to the official number of deaths from coronavirus on the same day that it joined the rest of the European Union in launching a massive vaccination campaign. Another 8,913 people tested positive on Sunday, much less than in the past few days. But with the Christmas holiday weekend, far fewer tests were performed.

France

France started its first vaccination against coronavirus this Sunday in a nursing home in the northeastern region of Paris, one of the poorest in the country, as part of a vaccination implementation across Europe. Research suggests that people in France are a little skeptical about the new vaccines, so the French government has been cautious in its messages and is not making vaccines mandatory. The government hopes to be able to vaccinate up to 27 million of its 67 million inhabitants by summer.

Japan

Japan is preventing all non-resident foreigners from entering as a precaution against a potentially more contagious coronavirus variant that has spread across Britain. The country has been fighting the increase in cases since November. A total of 217,312 cases were confirmed, including 3,213 deaths, an increase of 3,700 over the previous 24-hour period. Tokyo alone reported 949 cases, setting a new record, despite calls from experts for people to spend a “peaceful” holiday season. Source: Associated Press.