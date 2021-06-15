USA. Hundreds of people evacuated after factory explosion

A strong chemical explosion that occurred on Monday at a factory in Rockton, Illinois, United States (USA), forced the evacuation of hundreds of people from that area, local police said.

“We ordered mandatory withdrawal due to an industrial fire in Chemtool for all residents and businesses immediately to the south [da área]”, indicated the Rockton Police Department, on Twitter, quoted by the agency Portuguese.

According to authorities, residents within a radius of 1.6 kilometers were forced to withdraw from the area due to a “possible chemical release “dangerous” in the fire that broke out after the explosion.

In a statement, the company Chemtool, which manufactures lubricants that are distributed worldwide, confirmed that everyone at the scene at the time of the explosion is safe.

On the origin of the explosion, the company assured that its risk management team is working with local authorities to find out what happened.