USA: Judge authorizes accused of invading Capitol Hill to travel to Mexico

06 Jan.2021- Protesters favorable to Trump in confrontation in front of Congress; accused of invasion was allowed to travel Image: JIM URQUHART / REUTERS

A federal judge gave permission yesterday that a florist accused of participating in the January 6 invasion of the United States Congress could travel to Mexico for an event she described as a “work-related retreat”.

According to The New York Times, Judge Trevor N. McFadden granted Jenny Louise Cudd permission to make the trip this month, arguing that she had no criminal record and that there is no evidence that she will run away or that she is at risk for other people. The magistrate also determined that she must provide her itinerary to the authorities.

Jenny, accused of violent entry and of staying in a restricted building or land, said in the process that she “planned and paid in advance” for the retreat with her employees in the Riviera Maya from 18 to 21 February.

She made a live broadcast inside the Capitol on the day of the invasion, according to the FBI. “I am proud of my actions,” she said in the recording, adding that “we broke the door to Nancy Pelosi’s office (Democratic politician, mayor).”

Subsequently, Jenny said in an interview with a TV station that she “would do it again in the blink of an eye”. She was authorized by the Justice to remain at liberty pending trial.