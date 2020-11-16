Home World World USA: Man has 'miraculous recovery' after dying and returning during rescue
World

USA: Man has ‘miraculous recovery’ after dying and returning during rescue

By kenyan
Michael Knapinski was lost on a lot in the USA due to adverse weather conditions Image: Susan Gregg / University of Washington Medicine

Michael Knapinski came back to life after his heart stopped in the middle of the hospital. He practiced climbing in Mount Rainier National Park, in Washington, USA, when he lost himself in the growing falling snow and found himself trapped by the harsh weather conditions. Found the following day, yesterday, after hours of searches conducted by helicopter, he made a “miraculous recovery”, say the doctors.

Knapinski was lifted by a rescue aircraft and driven to the Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. Upon arrival, the 45-year-old man was unconscious, had signs of hypothermia and his pulse was low, says Dr. Nick Johnson, one of the doctors present in the emergency room. Minutes later, the patient’s heart stopped beating.

For the next 45 minutes, doctors and nurses performed resuscitation maneuvers and connected Knapinski to a machine that filtered blood through an oxygenator, before sending it back to the patient’s heart and lungs.

“He was on the verge of death,” said Dr. Sam Arbabi, medical director of the hospital’s surgery center in Harborview. But today, Knapinski was already sitting on his hospital bed, his heart and lungs working perfectly, and capable of expressing gratitude for the rescue.

“He was as dead as anyone is before he actually died,” says Dr. Arbabi. “For that person to come back and his mental state to be great, it is the most miraculous that we can see in medicine”.

How he got lost

Knapinski detailed to the American newspaper The Seattle Times how he got lost in Mount Rainier National Park: He and a friend decided to separate and arranged the meeting for an area of ​​the park called Paradise. Knapinski wore snow shoes, while his friend traveled by ski.

However, the weather worsened, reaching “blizzard conditions”, according to Knapinski. “I couldn’t see anything at all.” The last thing he remembers is to try to take short steps, before deleting. “I don’t know what happened. I think I fell,” he says.

