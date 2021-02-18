USA: Men pretend to be federal officers not to wear hotel mask

Walter Wayne Brown Jr., 53, and Gary Brummett, 81, were accused of posing as officers in the U.S. Image: Reproduction / Broward Sheriff’s Office

Two men were accused of impersonating federal officials and presenting false documents at a hotel in the state of Florida, in the United States, allegedly with the intention of avoiding the use of protective masks against covid-19.

The incident occurred last week at the reception at the Wyndham Deerfield Beach Resort in Deerfield Beach, CBS12 reported. Gary Brummett, 81, and Walter Wayne Brown Jr., 53, reportedly claimed to be officers, each on different days.

Gary was the first – he allegedly tried to trick the reception staff with a fake badge. A day later, Walter used the same approach and went over there to order a coffee, being scolded for not wearing a mask when walking around the hotel.

The defendant claimed that he was medically exempt and showed the clerk a laminated card that said he had a special health condition that could exempt him from wearing a mask.

The fake document, which was also used by Gary, said: “Wearing a face mask poses a mental and / or physical risk to me. According to the ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act), I am not required to reveal my condition to you.”

Even so, the property manager insisted that wearing a mask was mandatory. Then Walter produced a fake badge stating that he was an “United States officer” and said he could arrest him for forcing him to follow sanitary rules.

The accused of forgery even mentioned the value of a “fine” – which does not exist – if he were forced to wear a mask: $ 75,000 ($ 405,000). But the hotel staff, suspicious that it was a lie, called the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

The two men were held without bail and are in Broward County Jail. Both will face legal charges for using the false identity of a federal official.