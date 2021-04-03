USA: Newspapers cite paranoid behavior of man who hit police officers

Several American newspapers, such as The New York Times and The Washington Post, identified the driver who ran over two policemen yesterday at Capitol Hill as a 25-year-old man who was showing paranoid behavior. The suspect and one of the policemen died.

Police have not yet officially identified the person responsible for the hit and say they are investigating the motives for the incident. However, American newspapers released the suspect’s name, citing sources in the high command of the police. He would be Noah Green, 25, of Newport News, Virginia.

Green’s brother told the Washington Post that his brother was struggling with drug use and paranoia, and his family was concerned about his mental health.

According to him, his brother had worsened in his painting on Thursday night in the apartment they shared in Virginia, and later sent him a text message saying that he planned to become homeless.

According to media reports, Green spoke on Facebook about the government’s “end times”, antichrist and “mind control”. He also said he was unemployed after quitting his job, “in part due to afflictions”, and praised the leader of the Nation of Islam, Louis Farrakhan.

Facebook said in a statement that it removed the suspect’s Facebook and Instagram accounts and was in contact with law enforcement officials.

The USA Today newspaper, in turn, reports that people close to Green described him as quiet, athletic and non-violent, but that they were concerned about the recent changes in his behavior.

The driver was shot by security forces. According to the capitol police chief, Yogananda Pittman, at about 2 pm the driver advanced the car against the police, got out of the vehicle carrying a knife and hit one of the agents, being shot and arrested by the police afterwards.

One of the policemen died before arriving at the hospital, while the driver of the vehicle, in serious condition, died shortly after being admitted to the health unit.

The dead policeman, identified as William ‘Billy’ Evans, had been on the Capitol Police for 18 years. Earlier in the evening, the corporation said that the other agent who participated in the action was in a stable state of health and out of risk.

With information from the Reuters agency.