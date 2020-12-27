USA: Police arrest suspect of killing three people in bowling alley

Shooter left three people dead and three injured in Illinois Image: Reproduction / CNN USA

Police arrested the suspect for shooting at a bowling alley in Rockford, Illinois, United States. Three people died and three others were injured at the Don Carter Lanes bowling home this Saturday (26).

“The suspect is in custody. This is an active and ongoing investigation,” police said on Twitter. “The investigation continues. We have three deaths,” Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea said during a news conference. “We arrested a suspect. That’s basically what we have at the moment,” he said without elaborating.

Rockford is about 150 kilometers from Chicago, close to the state border with Wisconsin. According to police reports, the attack would have been random.

UPDATE: Suspect is in custody. This is an active and ongoing investigation. If you have any further information, please contact us at 815-966-2900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 815-963-7867. – RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) December 27, 2020

About two hours earlier, just after being fired at the shooting site, Rockford police had posted on the social network that an investigation into the shooting was underway at the bowling alley and that people were supposed to avoid the area.

Active shooter investigation near Don Carter Lanes on E. State Street. Avoid the area. – RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) December 27, 2020

There is still no information on the identity of the victims. It was also not revealed what the state of health of the injured people was. Shortly after the shooting, the bowling house Don Carter Lanes posted a message on his page on Facebook asking for prayers. “Please pray”.

* with international agencies