USA: Police officer accused of killing young black man released after paying bail

American police officer Kim Potter, charged with murder for the death of 20-year-old black youth Daunte Wright, was released after paying $ 100,000 bail, equivalent to $ 565,400 at the current rate.

Potter had been arrested yesterday (14), on charges of second-degree murder, a typology that provides for sentences of up to 10 years in prison. This crime occurs when a person consciously assumes the risk of causing the death of another individual.

Wright was killed in a police approach last Sunday in Brooklyn Center, in the northern United States, when he was shot by Potter, who says he mistook his own pistol for an electric shock gun. The police officer resigned after the murder, as did the local police chief, Tim Gannon.

“It was not an accident. It was an intentional and deliberate act, an illegal use of force,” said Wright family lawyer Ben Crump last Wednesday.

Brooklyn Center is on the outskirts of Minneapolis, a city that has experienced a social upheaval just under a year ago because of the murder of African American George Floyd by white police officer Derek Chauvin, whose trial is ongoing.

Wright’s death has rekindled protests against racial police violence in the United States, and the Brooklyn Center has already recorded four nights in a row of demonstrations, despite an evening curfew.

* With information from Ansa