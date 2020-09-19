USA: Policeman who ordered dog to attack black man to be investigated

The American police officer who sent his dog to attack a black man will be charged with assault, authorities in Salt Lake City, Utah, confirmed. The attacked man was kneeling and with his hands raised at the time of the action.
The information is from The New York Times. Salt Lake policeman Nickolas Pearce, 39, now faces a charge of aggravated assault, a second-degree crime.
According to the Salt Lake Court, which found the case, Pearce and colleagues were handling a domestic violence complaint. On video, obtained by the camera attached to the policeman’s uniform, it is possible to see the moment when Pearce approaches Ryans with your dog. The man was standing near a fence, which gave access to a lawn. The policeman immediately yells for Ryans get down “or you will be bitten”.
He follows the orders of the policeman, who orders the dog to attack. “I’m on the floor, I’m on the floor. Why are you is me biting?”, shout Ryans. He even lies face down on the floor while screaming and writhing in pain. At this time, Pearce repeatedly says to his animal: “good boy”.
According to court documents, Ryans was taken to a hospital for treatment. There, he needed surgery that resulted in a “prolonged loss of use” of his left leg, in addition to other complications and scarring.
Utah state law allows law enforcement officers to use force, but “when you cross that line, you need to be held accountable, just like anyone else,” Sim Gill, the district attorney for Salt Lake County, said in an interview the day before yesterday.
Aggression with aggravating factors carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison. Officer Pearce, who is white and has been in the force for 14 years, was put on administrative leave in August and remains on leave.
For the Court, Ryans said he was leaving to work as a train engineer when the police showed up. “I wasn’t running,” he said. “I was not fighting. I was just cooperating: always cooperate with the police, no matter what.”
With the repercussion of the case, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall decided to suspend the use of police dogs to interact with suspects, pending a policy review. “I am disturbed by what I saw in that video, frustrated by how the situation was handled and I am committed to working to ensure that it does not happen again,” tweeted Mendenhall on 12 August.