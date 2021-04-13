USA: Protesters protest for the second night against death of young black man

Minneapolis was experiencing the second night of protests yesterday, despite the beginning of the curfew in the American city, agitated by the supposed accidental death of a young black man by a police officer, in the midst of the trial of the former policeman accused of the death of George Floyd, who maintains the United States under suspense.

American President Joe Biden spoke earlier about what happened at the weekend when Daunte Wright died, saying peaceful demonstrations are understandable, but that there is “absolutely no justification” for looting.

After Sunday night’s protests, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey decreed a curfew, which took effect at 7 pm yesterday in neighboring Saint Paul and in three counties in the metropolitan area, including Hennepin, where the incident occurred.

Hundreds of people gathered yesterday for a vigil at the intersection of the Minneapolis suburb where Daunte Wright was killed. And a clenched fist sculpture was taken to the scene, moved from the area where Floyd was murdered.

Wright, 20, was shot dead by “accident” while driving on Sunday through Brooklyn Center, a suburb of Minneapolis, police said. The agents had ordered the driver of the vehicle to stop for a traffic violation. When they found out he had a pending arrest warrant, they tried to arrest him.

In addition to the curfew, 1,000 National Guard soldiers were mobilized to prevent further turmoil. Ignoring the order of the city, dozens of protesters continued waving signs and chanting slogans in the rain, in front of the Brooklyn Center City police station.

Yesterday, the local police commander, Tim Gannon, said the case was “accidental” and that the police officer involved did not want to shoot, but mistook his firearm for his electric immobilization pistol. “It was an accidental shot that resulted in Wright’s tragic death.”

The police officer, who according to her superior was an experienced agent, was suspended.

Minnesota state law enforcement officials released the identity of the agent involved in a statement. Kimberly Potter, a Brooklyn Center police officer for 26 years.

Death by asphyxiation

This new death of a black citizen at the hands of the police rekindled the trauma of a city that suffered several nights of incidents after the death of George Floyd on May 25, 2020. On Sunday night, the police fired tear gas to disperse a crowd that met in front of the Brooklyn Center police station.

After the incidents, the defense of the former agent accused of Floyd’s death, Derek Chauvin, asked the judge conducting the process to isolate the jury, concerned that the demonstrations might influence his decision. But both the prosecution and the judge refused to isolate the jury. “We will isolate them on Monday, when we anticipate the final allegations,” said the magistrate.

Chauvin faces charges of second-degree wrongful manslaughter for his role in Floyd’s death, after immobilizing him by placing his knee under his neck when he was arrested for allegedly making a payment on a false note.

Several videos show Chauvin pressing Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes as he repeatedly tells him that he can’t breathe. The images sparked a wave of protests against racism and police brutality in the United States and around the world.

The prosecution seeks to prove that Floyd’s death was caused by asphyxiation by Chauvin’s action during his arrest, and to do so, he called on several doctors to testify. The defense argues that the death is related to the fentanyl found in your blood, which is added to health factors.

Yesterday, witnessed the renowned cardiologist Jonathan Rich, who said that the death occurred due to the low levels of oxygen induced by the “positional asphyxia” to which he was submitted. “I don’t see any evidence that a fentanyl overdose caused Floyd’s death,” said Rich.

The powerful civil rights organization ACLU said Wright’s death was one of 260 that the police have so far caused in 2021. “What needs to happen for the police to stop killing people of color?” Ben Crup asked in a statement, the Floyd family lawyer, who will also represent Wright’s relatives.