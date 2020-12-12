USA: Supreme Court rejects Trump request and maintains results in 4 states

Trump was defeated in another action to change the outcome of the US elections Image: NurPhoto / NurPhoto via Getty Images

The US Supreme Court rejected the lawsuit filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who sought to overturn the results in the states of Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin, all won by Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

U.S. President Donald Trump joined the process to try to challenge millions of votes in these four states. In addition to it, 18 states and 126 parliamentarians took action.

The attempt sought to alter the result, which gives Biden victory in the elections. The Democrat will have 306 votes in the electoral college against 232 for the Republican. The electoral college will meet on Monday (14) to formalize Biden’s triumph.

In today’s decision, the Supreme Court alleges that the lawsuit filed by Paxton “did not demonstrate in court” reasons that prove the error of conduct in the elections in the four states mentioned.

On Wednesday, in announcing that he had associated himself with the Texas attorney general’s request, Trump said there was election fraud, but gave no evidence.

In recent weeks, the president has tried with several actions to reverse the result, but was unsuccessful. Just this week, the candidacy had legal defeats in four other lawsuits filed in the states of Pennsylvania, Nevada, Michigan and Georgia.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court had unanimously rejected an appeal by Trump’s allies in Pennsylvania to suspend certification of Biden’s victory in the state. In Nevada, the campaign appeal was rejected for lack of evidence that there was some kind of electoral fraud in the votes received – the same argument made by a lower court last week. A similar case occurred in Michigan and Georgia, where the judges did not consider that there was evidence of the charges presented.

Since November 3, the Republican alleges, without providing evidence, that there were frauds in the electoral process that gave Biden victory. But Trump has already officially lost, with certification in each state, at the electoral college – a score that was 306 to 232 for the Democrat. In the popular vote, Biden was more than seven million votes ahead of the current president.

After all states have formally filed all the results of the presidential election, the Electoral College is due to officially elect Joe Biden on Monday as the next American president.

(With ANSA)