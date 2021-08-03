USA. University in Florida forgives millions in tuition fees

Florida A&M University, in the United States (USA), forgave students the debts related to the academic year from 2020 to 2021, in the total amount of 16 million dollars (about 13.5 million euros).

“This is proof of our commitment to student success and our hope that his time” in college “has been transformative,” university president Larry Robinson said in a statement, quoted Tuesday by the Independent.

The money for the bribes came from a federal law, passed in March 2020, at the start of the covid-19 pandemic.

University vice president William E Hudson Jr said it was a “difficult year.” “Clearing the balances of students’ accounts from the previous school year is a way of practicing our motto of “Excellence with Affection”, supporting students and their families during the pandemic”, he said.

So you don’t need to ask “loans to pay the balance I do not pay. It has been a difficult year for our students and their families,” he added.

This is not the first university to apply funds to forgive tuition fees. Clark Atlanta University in Georgia said it planned to do the same for the spring 2020 to summer 2021 period. Wilberforce University in Ohio plans to cancel the debts of students who completed their studies in 2020 and 2021.