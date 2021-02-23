Vaccine scandal in Argentina, a heavy blow to Fernández

Vaccine scandal in Argentina, a heavy blow for Fernández Image: REPRODUCTION / INSTAGRAM

The scandal that revealed that Argentine politicians and their families managed to get “privileged vaccinations” against the covid-19 was a tougher blow than expected for President Alberto Fernández.

Speaking to a radio on Friday, journalist Horacio Verbitsky said he was vaccinated thanks to his friendship with then Health Minister Ginés González García, and triggered an immediate wave of repudiation.

Although Fernández immediately asked for the minister’s resignation and later published the list of the 70 vaccinated, the criticisms of his government did not stop and the president expressed dissatisfaction.

“We are going to end the clowning: there is no crime in Argentina that says ‘whoever vaccinates those who broke the line will be punished'”, exclaimed Fernández on Tuesday (23) while traveling to Mexico, as he reacted to legal complaints and a magazine at the Ministry of health.

Shortage of vaccines

For political scientist Enrique Zuleta, in addition to ethical issues, the government faces the problem of not having enough vaccines to immunize the population.

In the midst of scarcity, the immunization of relatives “becomes a snowball because it had to focus on the target population, which means knowing well the degree of responsibility and the degree of severity of each person to be immunized,” said Zuleta.

Since December, Argentina, with 44 million inhabitants, has received 1.8 million doses against covid-19, from Russia and India, aimed at health professionals and the elderly. Another million are expected to arrive this week from China.

But the number is much lower than announced, since by the end of February 20 million doses of Sputnik V were expected, added to the vaccines AztraZeneca and the Covax mechanism, in a total of 50 million.

After publishing the list of the 70 privileged, which includes people over 60 – including the president – but also young people like Economy Minister Martín Guzmán, 38, Fernández justified that it was “strategic” to vaccinate some senior officials for your responsibilities.

Fernández, one of the first to receive the dose of Sputnik V, was vaccinated on camera to convey confidence in the Russian immunizer.

“The problem is that if the government had disclosed the vaccination criteria in advance, these would be under discussion, not the transparency of the process,” analyst Carlos Fara told AFP.

Pablo Knopoff, a public opinion expert, considers that “possibly nobody in Argentina will blame an elderly person for having received the vaccine, but the politician who provided it will be held responsible. For the average Argentine the question that matters is where is my grandfather’s vaccine? “.

Under pressure to get more vaccines, Fernández on Tuesday called for the vaccine against covid-19 to be declared a “global good” and can be produced freely.