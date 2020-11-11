Home World World Vanuatu Archipelago registers first case of coronavirus
Vanuatu Archipelago registers first case of coronavirus

Vanuatu Archipelago, until now one of the few countries in the world free from the pandemic, registered the first case of coronavirus Image: iStock

The Vanuatu archipelago, until now one of the few countries in the world free from the pandemic, recorded the first case of coronavirus, the authorities announced today.

The Ministry of Health reported that a 23-year-old man, who recently returned from the United States, tested positive for covid-19 when he was quarantined.

The cases detected in quarantine are considered to come from abroad, highlights the ministry, which claims to have adopted sanitary protocols to contain the spread of the virus.

As a precaution, as he was returning from a country considered to be of high risk, the man was isolated from other passengers during the flight to the South Pacific archipelago. the authorities are tracking the people they came into contact with.

Vanuatu closed the borders in March to prevent even the pandemic and until recently it did not allow repatriations.

Many Pacific nations have adopted this type of measure, despite the economic cost.

The islands and territories of Kiribati, Micronesia, Nauru, Palau, Samoa, Tonga and Tuvalu have reported no cases of covid-19.

