Vasco’s request to cancel the match will not go ahead, experts say

The 36th round of the Brazilian Championship may end up in court. Shortly after the end of the game against Internacional in São Januário, Vasco announced, on its official website, that it will request the annulment of the match in the sports court. The reason is the technical failure of the VAR (video referee) in the move that led to Rodrigo Dourado’s colorado goal. THE Law in the Field heard experts about the possibility of the application being accepted.

“Vasco’s request should not prosper since the use of the VAR is not mandatory, and the field decision is sovereign. In addition, under the VAR rule, the non-use of this does not result in an annulment of the match,” says Alberto Goldstein, lawyer specialist in sports law.

“This case is different from the other cases in which possibilities for canceling matches were raised. The difference is that in the other cases there was a clear breach of some rule, in the case of Vasco no. Article 78 of the general rules of competition of the CBF says that the entity will not be obliged to make the equipment available in all matches of the same competition “, points out Vinicius Loureiro, lawyer specialized in sports law and columnist of the Law in the Field.

For Andrei Kampff, lawyer, journalist and author of this blog, “Vasco’s position is more political than legal. Undoing the match is what is most exceptional in the sport, since he has the principle of maintaining a field result. Only it fits in chaos of error of law, manipulation of results and external interference, but of which proven in a thorough way. Even if isonomy is attacked in a game in which VAR does not work and in others it works, this does not give cause for annulment. ”

Fernanda Soares, a lawyer and columnist for Lei em Campo, goes along the same lines and understands that the cancellation of a match should only be done in serious cases. “Canceling a match is extremely rare, and it must be so, since it harms the competition a lot. It only occurs when the referee makes a decision contrary to the rules of the game, something evident and serious enough to give rise to such strong interference by the court in the competition. . The referee’s interpretation, at first, does not lead to the annulment of the match “, evaluates the lawyer specialized in sports law and columnist of the Law in the Field.

In the summary, referee Flávio Rodrigues did not mention the controversial move, nor the technical problem in the equipment. In the section reserved for “special observations”, the judge wrote that “there was nothing unusual”.

Check the note released by Vasco

The Club de Regatas Vasco da Gama will file a request for the cancellation of the match against Internacional, this Sunday (14th), in São Januário, valid for the 36th round of the Brazilian Football Championship. In a letter, signed by President Jorge Salgado immediately after the end of the confrontation, and attached to the match summary, Vasco states that the “dysfunctional VAR does not cancel the goal of Internacional in flagrant impediment”.

“What we witnessed today in São Januário was another repetition of the outrage that has been the role of the CBF referee in our matches. They asked to remove a Vasco TV camera, ‘unbalanced’ the line and mocked our coach saying that they would evaluate the images ‘from home’. There are already 18 whistles against Vasco, in a disrespectful disparity in relation to any other team in the competition. I am calling CBF by phone today for an enlightening meeting. We will request in sports courts the annulment of that game “, he declares Jorge Salgado.

Vasco’s legal counsel is already gathering all relevant information to appeal to the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) and seek the rights of the Club.

