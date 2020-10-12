Vatican announces opening of refugee shelter in Rome

Objective is to receive migrants who entered Italy after passing humanitarian corridors Image: Andreas Solaro / AFP

The Vatican said today that it will open a center in Rome to accommodate refugees. The aim is to receive migrants who entered Italy after passing humanitarian corridors.

The Roman shelter will be installed in a building belonging to religious in the Italian capital, made available to the pope by the Sicilian nuns of the “Divine Providence of Catania”. The building will be adapted to accommodate about 60 refugees, said the chaplain responsible for Pope Francis’ charities.

Polish Cardinal Konrad Krajewski – also called the pope’s “Robin Hood” by the Italian press – explained in a statement that the center would mainly house single women or children, as well as vulnerable families, during their initial period of arrival in Italy after passing humanitarian corridors.

The reception center will be run by the Italian Catholic community San Egidio, which has organized humanitarian corridors in Syria, Africa and Greece since 2015.

Pope increasingly defends refugees

The decision is announced in the wake of statements made by Pope Francis since 2017 when, during World Day for Migrants and Refugees, the Supreme Pontiff defended “an appropriate and dignified first welcome” for this population. At the time, he preached for the right of the children of refugees born on Italian soil, of minors who enter the country unaccompanied, and advocated “good integration practices”.

The position of the head of the Vatican goes against the Italian immigration policy, which at the same time refused to allow boats from humanitarian NGOs to dock at its ports after rescuing migrants in the Mediterranean.

Recently, Pope Francis again called attention to the situation of refugees. During his encyclical dedicated to the fraternity at the beginning of October, the Supreme Pontiff reiterated the need to welcome migrants with dignity.

In his message from Angelus in mid-September, Francisco also drew attention to the plight of refugees on the Greek island of Lesbos, where Moria’s camp was destroyed leaving 13,000 people homeless. At the time, the Supreme Pontiff expressed his “closeness” to the refugees.

Undesirable visitor

The announcement of the opening of the refuge for migrants comes on the same day that Pope Francis received a controversial visit to the Vatican. The Pontiff met, in private audience, with Australian Cardinal George Pell. The priest was acquitted in April in a case of pedophilia in Australia and returned to Rome in late September, after more than three years of absence.

The cardinal was sentenced in March 2019 to six years in prison for rape and sexual assault against two altar boys in 1996 and 1997 at St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Melbourne (southeast), of which he was archbishop. At the time, the Vatican responded to this “painful news” by assuring its “deep respect” for Australian justice and recalling, however, that Cardinal Pell said he was innocent and had “the right to defend himself until the last resort”.

The cardinal, however, was dismissed from the position of Vatican secretary of economics at the end of his five-year term. The Vatican announced that an internal canonical investigation would be opened.

His conviction, confirmed on appeal, was finally overturned by the Australian Superior Court, which acquitted him in April of five counts of sexual violence because of the benefit of the doubt.

The encounter between the pope, very sensitive to the presumption of innocence and the fate of the prisoners, and his former “minister” of the economy is not surprising. However, Vatican experts say the 79-year-old Australian prelate is unlikely to receive a new post in the Holy See.

(With AFP)