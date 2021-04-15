Vatican pre-seminar rector denies sexual abuse: ‘personal revenge’

The Vatican Court held today the ninth hearing of an alleged case of sexual abuse against a minor at the São Pio X pre-seminar, located within the walls of the City-State.

Among other witnesses, the Vatican judges listened to the current president of the institution, Dom Angelo Magistrelli, who denied that any kind of sexual violence took place inside the boarding school between 2007 and 2012. Magistrelli spoke of “personal revenge” against the school.

This is the first lawsuit against an alleged case of sexual abuse carried out inside the world headquarters of the Catholic Church. Vatican magistrates try to clarify what would have happened at the pre-seminar located not far from the current residence of the pontiff, Casa Santa Marta, and known for providing the “Pope’s altar boys”.

The defendants are the priests Gabriele Martinelli, now 29, and Enrico Radice, 71, former dean of the institution. Martinelli is accused of repeatedly raping a boarding school colleague, identified by the initials LG, a year younger than him.

According to reports, the accused and the victim were 14 and 13 years old at the time of the events, which lasted for five years. Martinelli was ordained a priest in 2017. Radice is accused of covering up the alleged crime.

According to Magistrelli, who runs the ‘Opera Don Folci’, the institution responsible for the seminar, the accusations of sexual abuse are the result of “fierce personal revenge”.

Questioned for more than an hour by the president of the Vatican Court, Giuseppe Pignatone, he accused a former student of the school, the young Polish man Kamil Jarzembowski, expelled from the seminar in 2014, of being the author of the “flood of denunciations”.

Dom Magistrelli stated that Kamil was expelled for his “improper conduct” – which would include an escape from school, in 2013, to meet with a former pre-seminarian with whom he was “emotionally connected” – and that he never accepted the expulsion , which led to false accusations.

The Pole maintains that he was banned from the seminary before completing his studies, after alerting ecclesiastical and Vatican officials about the crime he was witnessing. He is the only eyewitness to the facts.

The rector of São Pio X assured in a hearing that, after the expulsion, Jarzembowski “promised to take revenge”. The former president of a school where Martinelli, LG and Kamil studied, as well as the vice-chancellor of the pre-seminar, were also heard today. Both said they had never received complaints or complaints about possible sexual abuse by the priest.

The next hearing is scheduled for April 27 and there are still twelve witnesses to be heard. The sentence, therefore, is still a long way off.

Understand the case:

The scandal surfaced for the first time in 2017, with the publication of the book “Pecado Original”, by Italian journalist Gianluigi Nuzzi. In the work, Nuzzi reports Kamil’s alleged attempts to denounce the aggressions suffered by colleague LG

According to the testimony of the young Polish man in the book, Martinelli was allowed to visit the pre-seminar several times during the night – totaling at least 140 “visits” – to have sex with his roommate, who “felt obliged to give in. to the demands “of the alleged aggressor, according to Jarzembowksi.

With the confidence of the rector bishop of the place, the young man exercised “a form of power and intimidation” over the younger ones, imposing “bullying, or sexual acts”, says the witness.