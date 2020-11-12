Vatican runs free trials and offers flu vaccine to the poorest Image: Getty Images / iStockphoto

Vatican City, Nov 12 (EFE) .- The Vatican is conducting free detection tests of the new coronavirus and applying vaccine against the flu in people who live in social housing or need to return to their country of origin, as announced today during the presentation of World Day of the Poor.

At the San Pedro Ambulatory, which was created to serve the neediest, about 50 daily exams are already being carried out, on average, revealed the president of the Pontifical Council for New Evangelization, Rino Fisichella.

In addition, it was announced that a first shipment of 350,000 masks, donated by the insurance company Unipolsai, was intended for about 15,000 students of different ages, who study in schools on the outskirts of Rome.

“It will help to ease the burden for the families most in need,” said Fisichella.

Also according to the information released during the presentation of the World Day of the Poor, it was informed that the Roman parishes received 5,000 food baskets, which will be sent to people who are experiencing financial difficulties.

The donation will be made with the help of a supermarket chain and a pasta factory, which will donate 2.5 tons of the product.

Fisichela stressed that, as Pope Francis emphasized in the message he sent for World Day of the Poor, “it is necessary to offer a concrete sign of assistance and support to the growing number of families that are in objective difficulties”.

Due to the covid-19 pandemic, the Vatican suspended some actions aimed at needy families, such as visiting the field hospital set up in the Vatican, and participating in lunch for needy and sick families.