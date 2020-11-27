Venezuela condemns former US PDVSA branch executives for corruption

Image: Getty Images

Six former executives of Citgo, a subsidiary of the state-owned Venezuelan oil company PDVSA in the United States, have been sentenced in Caracas to 8 to 13 years in prison on corruption charges, the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) announced yesterday.

Washington has asked the Venezuelan government on several occasions to release the former directors, who were detained in November 2017.

José Pereira Ruimwyk, a former president of Citgo, received a sentence of 13 years and seven months in prison in a Caracas court on charges of “willful embezzlement, public official agreement with a contractor and association to commit a crime”, in addition to having been ordered to pay a fine of two million dollars, 40% of the “value of the assets subject to the offense”, according to a statement from the TSJ.

Former executives Tomeu Vadell, Jorge Toledo, Gustavo Cárdenas, José Luis Zambrano and Alirio Zambrano are expected to serve eight-year and 10-month sentences for “a civil servant agreement with a contractor and association to commit a crime,” the text adds.

Pereira Ruimwyk is a Venezuelan resident in the United States. The remaining convicts have dual Venezuelan and American citizenship.

Vadell’s lawyer, Jesús Loreto, has already announced that he will appeal against the verdict.

The sentence also disqualified the six defendants from exercising any public function in the future, the TSJ said.

The attorney general, Tarek Tarek Saab, accused the directors of having signed contracts that “compromised national heritage”, which all convicts deny.