Venezuela: Maduro must win back Parliament in elections on Sunday

14.Jan.2020 – The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, during a speech at the Constituent Assembly in Caracas Image: Federico Parra / AFP

More than five million Venezuelans go to the polls this Sunday (6) to choose the new representatives of Parliament. Even with the increase in covid-19 cases, President Nicolás Maduro eased the quarantine in December to hold the election and try to elect the majority of deputies.

Parliament is the only one of the three powers that is still commanded by opponents to the government.

Among the more than 14,000 candidates, 277 deputies will be elected, who will take office in January 2021. The election, considered a fraud by the opposition, will have the participation of international observers from Russia.

The candidates also do not convince voters: politicians allied with the government, with shallow proposals and an opposition without credibility. To get to the polling places, the people will have to face the covid-19, the lack of gasoline, the high ticket prices and the precariousness of public transport.

According to the CNE (National Electoral Council), among the candidates there are well-known names of Chavism, such as that of Diosdado Cabello and that of First Lady Cília Flores. The novelty is the candidacy of Nicolás Maduro Guerra, Maduro’s son.

In the campaign, he uses the name Nicolás Ernesto, to keep his distance from his father, whose popular rejection rate exceeds 80% according to a survey released recently.

Nicolás Maduro, while not a candidate, participates almost daily in campaign acts. To combat what he calls “lies and attacks”, he took part in a debate this Thursday night with a journalist from government-friendly channels.

The Venezuelan president affirmed “to have faith that the direct responsibility of this new Assembly will help in the reconstruction of the national economy. Venezuela needs to recover its income and wealth”, he declared.

To guarantee improvements in the quality of life of the population, Maduro, who has been in power since 2013, asks the population not to stop going to the polls. “If you want the country’s recovery, you need to vote on wages,” he declared.

The election has other objectives: in the words of the Venezuelan president, the elections will serve to “take the rats out of the National Assembly”, which is how he refers to the current opposition majority in the Venezuelan parliament.

Accusations of fraud

The opposition and part of the international community consider the vote to be “electoral fraud” due to the conditions and guarantees offered by the National Electoral Council and the “adjustments” implemented by the Supreme Court of Justice in several opposing parties.

In addition, Parliament will increase from 167 to 277 deputies, a radical increase for a country in crisis. With these adjustments, the configuration of the elected parliament, which will take office in January 2021, will be of majority Chavista.

Rally with Covid

The increase in Covid-19 cases in the country was not an obstacle for the PSUV (United Socialist Party of Venezuela) to hold rallies in several cities in the country, including the capital, Caracas, in the last few days.

One of the determinations of the CNE would be the evaluation of the measures proposed by the parties to authorize public meetings. To prevent the proliferation of coronavirus during the campaign, all participants should wear a mask and maintain social distance. That’s not what happened. Even candidates disobeyed the rule, but without sanctions.

Campaign promises

In the electoral race, promises cannot be lacking. Evangelical pastor and parliamentary candidate, Javier Bertucci, for example, promised to create a law so that the population can earn a salary in dollars “or the equivalent in bolivars.” Currently in Venezuela, most transactions are made in the American currency.

The former Minister of Communication and now candidate, Jorge Rodríguez, guaranteed that he has already prepared 12 laws. They were proposed by the population through “thousands” of messages sent, he declared. The PSUV candidate said the goal of these laws is “to defend the Venezuelan family”.

Rodríguez also calls for the mobilization of millions of voters to “break sanctions and blockade” imposed by the United States and the countries of the European Union.

The few opposition candidates who are running for the election advocate reconciliation with the United States to ease sanctions and set salaries in dollars. Currently, the Venezuelan minimum wage of 800,000 bolivars is enough to buy a packet of pasta.

Guaidó’s situation is unfavorable

Juan Guaidó’s situation is far from favorable. Without being able to be reelected, the opponent will lose on January 5 the position of president of the Parliament, which prevents his international recognition as interim president of Venezuela.

Guaidó also runs the risk of being arrested after the election. For Chavism, Guaidó’s alliance with the then-Donald Trump government and the encouragement of sanctions against the government and state-owned companies are betrayals. Guiado assures that he will not flee the country as did Leopoldo López, his political mentor. “I take the risk of staying in Venezuela,” he said.

According to him, Maduro’s objective is to gain legitimacy, but “to destroy the democratic alternative in Venezuela”. One of the last acts of the opponent, still taking advantage of the privileged position, was to call a popular consultation for the next few days. Without support from the electoral authorities, the opposition consultation will take place between December 7 and 12.

Guiado assures that he will continue in the struggle and explained that “one of the pillars to achieve change in Venezuela is to exercise the majority and for that it is the popular consultation”. He insists on “maintaining international pressure” and recovering “popular pressure”, but he faces a sharp drop in his popularity and internal fractures in the opposition.