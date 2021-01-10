Vice Mike Pence’s controversial new role in Trump’s final days in the U.S. presidency

After refusing Trump’s request to bar recognition of Biden’s election, Pence became the target of Republican supporters Image: GETTY IMAGES

“Where’s Mike Pence?”

That was one of the phrases sung on January 6 among the crowd of Donald Trump supporters who invaded the United States Capitol to show their rejection of Congressional certification of Joe Biden’s victory in the last American presidential election.

The current vice president, who has been one of the most loyal people to Trump in the past four years, has suddenly become a traitor in the eyes of the crowd.

“I heard at least three people on Capitol Hill say that they hoped to find Vice President Mike Pence and execute him by hanging him on a Capitol tree as a traitor. It was a common phrase they were repeating. Many were talking about how the vice president should be executed, “photographer Jim Bourg, of Reuters, who was at the scene, reported on Twitter.

Not long ago, that same day, Pence appeared to have crossed the red line when he disagreed with Trump’s proposal to use his position as president of the Senate (a position that is vice president in the United States) to try to reverse the election results. November presidential election, which Trump labeled fraudulent without providing evidence.

According to a Reuters photographer, some Trump supporters who broke into the Capitol spoke of wanting to find Pence to hang him Image: REUTERS

Pence has spent the past four years juggling to interpret the current president’s heterodox proposals so that they fit into the legal and institutional channels of traditional politics, avoiding raising any questions about Trump or his ideas.

However, the request to try to reverse the results of the presidential elections was something beyond any act of balance and, apparently, ended up opening a gap between the president and his deputy.

Paradoxically, however, what happened at the Capitol on Wednesday put Pence in a difficult situation and, at the same time, made him a central figure in resolving the current political crisis in the United States.

The game of succession

According to several analysts, Pence’s original bet was to become Trump’s political heir and succeed him in 2024 Image: GETTY IMAGES

Some media outlets in the United States have pointed out that Pence’s original gamble was to become Trump’s political heir and succeed him in 2024 (assuming he could win re-election), after having accompanied him for eight years in the White House.

These plans would have obviously been interrupted by the victory of Democratic candidate Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election, but also by Trump’s decision not to admit defeat.

On election night, Trump made a speech declaring himself the winner of the election based on the partial count and, at the same time, accusing Democrats of wanting to promote fraud.

Then, when it was Pence’s turn to speak, he said he believed they were heading for victory and that they should be vigilant to protect the integrity of the vote (in an obvious nod to Trump), but made no explicit mention of the alleged fraud. An impeccable balancing act.

From that moment on, while Trump insisted and failed in his political and legal attempts to reverse the election results, Pence knew how to stay on the sidelines.

However, in recent days, the president has decided that the way to stay in the White House was for Pence, as president of the Senate, to refuse to certify the result of the vote.

Trump publicly put Pence in a compromising position when he wrote on Twitter on January 5 that “the vice president has the power to reject fraudulently registered (Electoral College) votes.”

Donald Trump put Pence in a difficult spot during a political rally Image: GETTY IMAGES

And even more, when he said at the rally with his followers in Washington on January 6, that he would be disappointed if Pence did not try to reject some of those votes from the Electoral College. “Mike Pence will have to help us,” Trump told the crowd.

The same day, just before the session, the vice president released a letter to Congress in which he made it clear that he could not agree with the president’s request.

“My reasoned judgment is that my oath to support and defend the Constitution prevents me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which ones should not,” wrote Pence, echoing a criterion widely shared by lawyers, according to which the role of the president of the Senate in certifying the votes of the Electoral College is merely ceremonial.

Shortly after, Trump would attack him in one of the last messages he managed to post before Twitter suspended his account:

“Mike Pence did not have the courage to do what should be done to protect our country and our Constitution, giving States the opportunity to certify a series of corrected data and not the inaccurate and fraudulent data they were previously asked to certify. States United demand the truth, “he wrote.

Mike Pence chaired the plenary session that ratified the election of Joe Biden Image: GETTY IMAGES

Pence, faithful of the scales

After the attack on the Capitol by Trump’s followers, many held the president responsible for what happened and have been gaining momentum calling for Trump to be removed from power, failing to complete the few days he still has in the White House until Joe Biden’s inauguration. , on January 20.

This circumstance makes Pence the key political figure of the moment. This is due not only to the fact that he would be responsible for taking over the reins of the government if Trump were removed from office, but also because one of the mechanisms for this removal passes directly through the hands of the vice president: the 25th Amendment to the United States Constitution.

This device was created in the 1960s, after the death of John F. Kennedy, to regulate presidential succession in the event that the president is incapacitated for the post.

This rule contemplates a scenario in which the president is unable to fulfill his duty, but does not wish to resign. Then, the vice president and the majority of the cabinet can declare that the president cannot exercise his position and, thus, remove him.

However, Trump could oppose its removal. In that case, the vice president and the cabinet could keep him in power or insist on his dismissal, forcing the case to go to Congress, where approval requires the support of two-thirds of the two houses.

Senate Democratic Party leader Chuck Schumer said Pence should invoke this amendment to lift Trump out of power.

This possibility, however, brings to Pence the risk of ending up definitively removing the faithful and mobilized bases of Trump that he aspired to inherit.

Chuck Schumer, leader of the Senate Democratic bench, says Pence should invoke the 25th Amendment to lift Trump out of power Image: GETTY IMAGES

According to Schumer, if the vice president fails to act, Congress could start impeachment proceedings against the president.

“What happened on Capitol Hill was an insurrection against the United States, instigated by the president. This president should not remain in office for another day,” said the Democratic leader last week.

Between the end of 2019 and the beginning of 2020, Trump has already been subjected to such a political trial, from which he was acquitted thanks to the votes of Republicans in the Senate and, despite everything, it is not clear that a new attempt would be successful.

However, if that happened, the man in charge of handing over power to Joe Biden on January 20 would be nothing short of a very short-term president named Mike Pence.