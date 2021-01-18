Victim of alleged poisoning, Russian opponent is arrested after returning to Russia

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny Image: Reuters

Russian opponent Alexei Navalny was arrested when he arrived in Moscow on Sunday (17), after several months of treatment in Germany after suffering an alleged poisoning in his country.

Russian prison services (FSIN) have sought since the end of December for the charismatic anti-corruption activist and sworn enemy of the Kremlin, whom they accused of violating the conditions of a 2014 sentence.

When Navalny, 44, was about to hand over his passport to border control, along with his wife Yulia, several police officers arrested him, AFP journalists confirmed. “He will remain in detention until the court decides,” said FSIN.

“Alexei was detained without explanation (…) They wouldn’t let me approach him” after crossing the border, his lawyer, Olga Mijailova, told AFP shortly after the plane landed at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport.

European Council President Charles Michel and France have asked Moscow for their “immediate” release, while Lithuania, a country in the European Union (EU), has called for a “discussion of new sanctions” against Russia and Poland has called for a ” quick answer”.

The future national security adviser to President-elect of the United States, Joe Biden, argued that Navalny “should be released immediately”. According to a tweet by Jake Sullivan, it is “an affront to the Russian people who want their voice to be heard”.

Russian diplomacy spokeswoman Maria Zajarova reacted through the Facebook, stating that foreign leaders should “respect international law” and “deal with the problems of their own countries”.

On Thursday, the FSIN warned that it would arrest Navalny on his arrival, for having breached, while in Germany, the conditions of the 2014 sentence, which requires him to appear at least twice a week before the institution.

Since late December, the opponent has also been the subject of a new fraud investigation, suspected of having spent 356 million rubles ($ 4.8 million) on donations for his personal use.

“Here I am at home. I am not afraid (…) because I know that I am right and that the cases against me are completely set up. I am not afraid of anything and you should not fear anything”, declared Navalni when arriving in Moscow, little before his arrest.

– “Prisoner of conscience” -Although he landed at Sheremetyevo airport, his arrival was originally scheduled for Vnukovo airport, where dozens of supporters and riot police were waiting for him.

The police detained several of their allies there, including Liubov Sobol, a rising figure in the Russian opposition, before releasing them hours later. According to the NGO OVD-Info, 55 people were arrested in Moscow and St. Petersburg.

The NGO Amnesty International estimates that Navalny’s arrest made him a “prisoner of conscience”, the victim of a “relentless campaign” by the Russian authorities to “silence him”.

The main figure of the Russian opposition suddenly fell into a coma in August, when he was returning from a trip to Siberia. He was initially hospitalized in Omsk, a major city in the region, but a few days later he was transferred to a Berlin hospital after pressure from his family.

Three European laboratories concluded that the opponent was poisoned with a Novichok-type nerve agent developed in Soviet times, a conclusion that was confirmed by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (IACO), despite Moscow denying the claims.

The opponent accuses the Russian Special Services (FSB) of trying to assassinate him by direct order from Vladimir Putin. However, Russian authorities accuse Western secret services and even Navalny’s lifestyle.

So far, Moscow has refused to open an investigation to find out what happened to Navalny, due to Germany’s alleged refusal to share its information with Russia.

Berlin announced on Saturday that it had transmitted to Moscow all elements of its judicial investigation, such as the “minutes” of Navalny’s interrogations and “blood and tissue samples, as well as pieces of clothing”, but Russian diplomacy spokeswoman Maria Zajarova, said that the shipment from Germany “does not really include anything” that Russia wanted.

Despite being largely ignored by the national press and without representation in Parliament, Navalny remains the main voice of the opposition in part thanks to his YouTube channel, which has 4.8 million subscribers, and his organization, the Fund to Combat Corruption (FBK), which denounces the corruption of the elites.

Despite the searches, pressure and prison sentences of Navalny and his allies, he managed to organize several demonstrations in recent years and caused several setbacks to power in local elections.

Its fame is still limited outside big cities. A survey by the independent Levada center in September revealed that only 20% of Russians approve of their actions.