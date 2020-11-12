Vizcarra questions the legitimacy of the new Peruvian government and calls for protests Image: Luka Gonzales / AFP

Lima, 12 Nov 2020 (AFP) – Three days after being removed from office in a light impeachment trial, former Peruvian President Martín Vizcarra today questioned the legality and legitimacy of Manuel Merino’s new government and asked his compatriots to protest peacefully on the streets.

“Legality is at issue and legitimacy, which is given by the people, we are seeing on the streets” with the demonstrations against Merino, Vizcarra told reporters as he entered the prosecutor’s office to testify about the cause of the alleged corruption that removed him.

On Monday night, Congress dismissed Vizcarra for “moral incapacity” at the end of a second political trial against him in less than two months, after complaints that he had received a bribe to authorize public works when he was governor of the southern region of Moquegua, in 2014, accusations denied by him.

“Even the OAS requested the Constitutional Court’s decision” on the legality of the dismissal, said the popular ex-president, referring to a statement by the secretary general, Luis Almagro.

“We are concerned about the political situation in Peru,” said Vizcarra, a politician who has neither a party nor a bench in Congress, although he receives record levels of support from citizens, according to surveys.

Vizcarra defended the Peruvians’ right to protest against Merino, something that has been happening on the streets of Lima and other cities daily since Tuesday, and called for the demonstrations to be peaceful.

“We have to make an appeal to the population to express themselves peacefully (…), the demonstrations must be allowed,” he said a few hours before new demonstrations called in Lima and other cities.

“The answer is being given by people [nas ruas] to Mr. Merino, “he added.

“And we also ask the National Police to respect the demonstrations,” he said, saying that with the new government “we have now seen an aggressive police”.

Vizcarra attended the Public Ministry to testify about the allegations of having received a bribe, estimated at US $ 600 thousand, according to the complaint. A few hours later, he left the scene without making any statements.

Local media said the MP asked the court to ban him from leaving the country for 18 months, pending investigations.

Vizcarra assured that he will not leave the country, will not take refuge in an embassy or be hospitalized to avoid investigations by the MP.

Merino’s first steps

Merino, the ex-congressional president who took office last Tuesday, is due to finish forming his cabinet on Wednesday amid market concerns over the risk of a populist trend by the new government ahead of the general election April 2021.

On Wednesday, he appointed Antero Flores-Aráoz, a veteran conservative politician, as chief of staff.

Protests and clashes in several cities in Peru against Merino and Congress clouded the first days of his government and new demonstrations were called for this Thursday night, despite the pandemic that plagues Peru, the second country with the highest mortality rate worldwide by covid-19.

Concern of the OAS and the UN

Human rights organizations have asked the police and new officials to respect the protests, after reports of more than fifty arrests and attacks on reporters at the demonstrations.

On Twitter, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) on Thursday expressed its “concern about the excessive use of the police force and the arrests for exercising the right to protest and journalistic coverage in the country”.

In addition, the IACHR, an autonomous entity of the OAS, denounced “violations of the rights of defense of detainees (…)” and warned of “the serious and prolonged imprisonment of a 14-year-old teenager” in Lima.