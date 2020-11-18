Home World World Volcanic activity established the dominance of sauropods 180 million years ago
World

Volcanic activity established the dominance of sauropods 180 million years ago

By kenyan
Sauropods belong to the suborder sauropodomorpha, which began to evolve 230 million years ago, in the Triassic era Image: De Agostini via Getty Images

An intense volcanic activity established the dominance of sauropods, long-necked dinosaurs, 180 million years ago, among the great herbivores of the planet, according to a study conducted by an Argentine specialist.

These dinosaurs belong to the suborder sauropodomorpha, which began to evolve 230 million years ago, in the Triassic geological era, with very diverse species, weighing between 10 kg and more than five tons.

But after 60 million years, during the Jurassic era, only one would survive: that of sauropods.

Until its disappearance, it was the largest land animal, with a length of up to 20 meters and a weight of up to 16 tons, according to the geology department at the University of Maryland, in the United States.

The study by Argentine paleontologist Diego Pol and his colleagues, published today in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society, “shows that the dominance of sauropods occurred after a major magmatic (volcanic) event in southern Gondwana”, one of the two supercontinents that existed 180 millions of years ago.

The authors claim to have discovered “the largest sauropod known to date, with an almost complete skull”.

Named Bagualia Alba and 179 million years old, the sauropod was discovered in the formation of Cañadón Asfalto, in Argentine Patagonia, a region rich in fossils at the time. Its age marks “the beginning of a fauna dominated by sauropods in this basin”, according to the study.

The sedimentary layers of the Cañadón Asfalto formation basin show “a great change in the fauna of herbivorous dinosaurs, as well as in flora and the environment”, concomitant with important volcanic episodes, which caused the increase in temperatures.

Robust jaw

This phenomenon, which also occurred in the northern hemisphere, according to the study, would have caused the original flora, abundant in ferns, conifers and mackerel thanks to humid conditions, to give way to the dominance of hard leaves more typical of droughts.

The change would have favored Bagualia Alba and its counterparts, as its long neck allowed easy access to the tallest leaves and its large stomach facilitated the digestion of fibers.

But above all, with its robust jaws and thick, long teeth, this dinosaur has adapted to a diet of tougher, more fibrous leaves.

The new environment “undoubtedly acted as a harsh selection regime, favoring the survival and success of sauropods,” according to the study.

On the other hand, it contributed to the extinction of other smaller species, with less adequate dentition, such as leonerasaurus, a small sauropod found in the same region.

For Diego Pol and his colleagues, the discovery is “perhaps the first documented evidence of interactions between plants and herbivores in the evolution of dinosaurs”.

Thus, the sauropod witnessed two mass extinctions: the one that interposed between the Triassic and Jurassic eras that guaranteed its dominion over herbivores and the one that occurred 66 million years ago, attributed to the impact of a meteorite, that marked its disappearance and that of the rest of the dinosaurs.

A specimen of a distant descendant, titanosaur, found in Patagonia, is on display at the Museum of Natural History in New York. It is 37 meters long and weighs 70 tons, that is, the equivalent of 10 African elephants.

