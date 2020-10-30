Walmart puts firearms back on shelves

Walmart facade Image: Wikimedia Commons

American hypermarkets Walmart decided today to put firearms and ammunition back on the shelves, a day after removing them due to violent protests in Philadelphia and just days from a tense presidential election.

The demonstrations that followed the death of a black man by the police led to unrest in this city in Pennsylvania, USA, on Wednesday, which ended in several arrests.

Earlier this week, the local press released videos of looted stores in the north of the city, including a Walmart.

As it had done this summer, during protests over the death of George Floyd, an African American murdered by a white policeman, the chain again decided to keep the weapons and ammunition it sells in about half of its units.

However, “as the incidents were isolated geographically, we decided to put the products back on the shelves,” explained the retail giant in a message sent to AFP.

Both decisions, to remove weapons from public reach and to return them, come just days before Tuesday’s presidential election.

On several occasions, Donald Trump, seeking a second term, avoided saying whether he will surrender power in the event of defeat. He alluded to a possible fraud due to the postal vote, widely used this year because of the pandemic.

Many buildings in central Washington began protecting doors and windows with plywood on Wednesday, to protect themselves from possible demonstrations after election day.