Washington strengthens security due to risk of violence before Biden’s inauguration

With 21,000 National Guard soldiers to be deployed and entire neighborhoods entrenched, Washington is under close surveillance in the face of threats from new demonstrations by Donald Trump’s followers, on the eve of the inauguration ceremony of President-elect, Joe Biden, on 20 January.

“We are concerned about the risks of violence in the countless demonstrations planned for the next few days in Washington and in front of government buildings in the states,” which may attract armed individuals, explained FBI director Christopher Wray, yesterday.

During a meeting with late-term vice president, Republican Mike Pence, Wray mentioned “a significant amount of worrying discussions on the Internet”.

“Currently, we monitor calls for armed demonstrations and actions until possession,” he said, explaining that, of these, it is necessary to assess what are the serious threats.

Police and the Army are being criticized for their lack of preparation for the demonstration of President Donald Trump’s followers on January 6. Hundreds invaded the Capitol, spreading chaos at the heart of America’s democracy.

At least five people, including a police officer, died in the disturbances.

The invasion led to an impeachment request for Trump tried on Wednesday in Congress on charges of “inciting insurrection”. The 10 Republican representatives (deputies) who voted in favor of the “impeachment” request have been receiving increased protection since then.

“Colleagues now travel with armed escorts,” one of them, Peter Meijer, told MSNBC on Thursday.

“We think there are people who can try to kill us,” he added.

According to a recent FBI internal report, quoted by the American press, an “identified armed group” is preparing to “invade” government buildings in all 50 U.S. states and in the capital in the next few days until the Democratic president takes office.

The FBI especially mentions the far-right Boogaloo movement, which advocates civil war to overthrow the government, and cites credible threats in the states of Michigan and Minnesota.

Several states have taken precautionary measures, mobilizing an extra number of agents to protect seats of government.

In the federal capital, Washington, DC, 21,000 national guards will be deployed for tenure. That means more soldiers than in Iraq and Afghanistan combined, said General Daniel Hokanson, head of the Pentagon’s National Guard office yesterday.

“Don’t come”

The reservists’ mission is limited, however, to logistical support for the police and they will be allowed to make arrests only as a “last resort”, according to the Department of Defense – even though these soldiers are armed.

Trump also confirmed on Wednesday (13) that he was informed of “potential threats” in relation to the demonstrations “in the coming days, in Washington and in the country”.

The Republican president asked his followers to calm down, highlighting the right of Americans to demonstrate peacefully.

“I ask that there be no violence, that there is no crime and that there is no vandalism,” he said on Wednesday.

Both in Washington and in the neighboring states of Maryland and Virginia, the authorities do everything possible to dissuade the population from attending the inauguration, which will take place on the stairs of Congress.

On Thursday, the city center streets were guarded by the police and protected by gates, eventually reinforced with barbed wire (as around the Capitol), and by concrete blocks.

Car circulation and public transport will also be affected by the safety device.

Officials are also considering closing the vast National Mall lawn to the public, where thousands of visitors often flock to witness the inauguration live.

The offer of accommodation will be limited, due to the probable closing of some hotels, commented on Wednesday the Mayor of Washington, the Democrat Muriel Bowser, who had already asked the Americans not to travel to the capital for the inauguration.

Private home rental platform Airbnb on Wednesday announced the cancellation and blocking of bookings in the capital during the inauguration week.

The airline Delta warned yesterday that passengers flying to the capital will not be able to carry weapons in their luggage as of Saturday (16).