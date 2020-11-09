Home World World Wax museum places Trump in golf clothes after election defeat
World

Wax museum places Trump in golf clothes after election defeat

By kenyan
Trump was photographed practicing the sport on the same day that he was considered defeated by the vote projections Image: Reproduction / Twitter / @ MikeSington

London’s Madame Tussauds wax museum “updated” the Donald Trump, after the defeat of the current president in the American elections. Before with a traditional red suit and tie, now Trump it is displayed in golf attire, in what according to the museum: “reflects your potential wardrobe for 2021”.

The inspiration for the costume comes from a photo taken on Saturday (7), the day Democrat Joe Biden sealed the election victory. In this ocasion, Trump left the White House and was photographed playing golf in Virginia.

The doll of Trump in the museum is next to a backpack with golf clubs, wearing a purple long-sleeved shirt and plaid golf pants. The cap he wore in the campaign with the slogan “Keep America Great” was also not forgotten, and illustrates the politician.

Trump was photographed practicing the sport on the same day he was considered defeated by the vote projections - Reproduction / Twitter / @ MikeSington - Reproduction / Twitter / @ MikeSington

Image: Playback / Twitter / @ MikeSington

The museum tweeted: “Your campaign may not have been a perfect shot [em apenas um buraco], but @RealDonaldTrump is now in the process of devoting himself more to his favorite sport, while #MadameTussaudsLondon wears his figure in golf attire to reflect his potential wardrobe for 2021. “

This was not the first time that a branch of Madame Tussauds manipulated the Trump during the campaign. On October 30, three days before the elections, the wax museum in Berlin put Trump in a trash can; Look

Related news

‘Kamala is the future’: voters are euphoric with the new vice president

World kenyan -
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris speaks after Joe Biden was declared the President of the USA Image: Tasos Katopodis / Getty...
Read more

Virgin Hyperloop performs first test with ultra-fast train passengers

World kenyan -
Virgin Hyperloop conducted a test yesterday with its ultra-fast futuristic train in the Nevada desert of the USA. Two...
Read more

With Biden, China’s state media predicts improvement in relations with the US

World kenyan -
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Delaware after being declared victorious in the elections. Image: Tasos Katopodis / Getty...
Read more
Load more

Trending

Second Catholic President of the United States, Biden attends Mass after...

World kenyan -
Biden goes to mass after being elected: he will be the second Catholic president in US history Image: Joe Raedle...
Read more

Sonko calls President Uhuru “Nairobi Super Governor”, NMS boss Badi “Saddam...

News Alfred Kiura -
Embattled Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Sunday 8 November 2020 called out President Uhuru Kenyatta and Nairobi Metropolitan Service boss General Mohammed Badi for...
Read more

Timiza mahitaji ya mwanamke wako – Malindi MP Aishwa Jumwa advises...

News Alfred Kiura -
Malindi Member of Parliament Aisha Jumwa on Saturday 7 November 2020 advised Nakuru County Senator Susan Kihika’s husband Sam Mburu to fulfill the legislator’s...
Read more

Melania and son-in-law advise Trump to recognize electoral defeat, says CNN

World kenyan -
Donald Trump plays golf this Sunday Image: Al Drago / Getty Images First Lady Melania...
Read more

Online BBI document different from launched one, Nominated Senator, Isaac Mwaura,...

News Chuoyo Protus -
Nominated Senator, Isaac Mwaura, has claimed that the BBI document that circulated online was different from the one they launched at the Bomas of...
Read more

‘Ruto not worried by Gicheru case’ Lawyer Katwa Kigen says

News Chuoyo Protus -
Ruto's lawyer, Katwa Kigen, has said that the Deputy President is not bothered by the surrender of his lawyer, Paul Gicheru to the ICC. Paul...
Read more

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke