Wax museum places Trump in golf clothes after election defeat

Trump was photographed practicing the sport on the same day that he was considered defeated by the vote projections Image: Reproduction / Twitter / @ MikeSington

London’s Madame Tussauds wax museum “updated” the Donald Trump, after the defeat of the current president in the American elections. Before with a traditional red suit and tie, now Trump it is displayed in golf attire, in what according to the museum: “reflects your potential wardrobe for 2021”.

The inspiration for the costume comes from a photo taken on Saturday (7), the day Democrat Joe Biden sealed the election victory. In this ocasion, Trump left the White House and was photographed playing golf in Virginia.

The doll of Trump in the museum is next to a backpack with golf clubs, wearing a purple long-sleeved shirt and plaid golf pants. The cap he wore in the campaign with the slogan “Keep America Great” was also not forgotten, and illustrates the politician.

Image: Playback / Twitter / @ MikeSington

The museum tweeted: “Your campaign may not have been a perfect shot [em apenas um buraco], but @RealDonaldTrump is now in the process of devoting himself more to his favorite sport, while #MadameTussaudsLondon wears his figure in golf attire to reflect his potential wardrobe for 2021. “

His campaign may not have been a hole in one, but @realDonaldTrump is now on course to dedicate more of his time to his favorite sport as #MadameTussaudsLondon re-dresses his figure in golfing attire to reflect his potential 2021 wardrobe @PAN pic.twitter.com/pGUs8jKOnW – Madame Tussauds London (@MadameTussauds) November 7, 2020

This was not the first time that a branch of Madame Tussauds manipulated the Trump during the campaign. On October 30, three days before the elections, the wax museum in Berlin put Trump in a trash can; Look