‘We will have to throw our beer down the drain’: fear of British pubs with new lockdown

13.May.2020 – Man walking in London during a new coronavirus pandemic Image: Chris J Ratcliffe / Getty Images

With a record of new daily cases of covid-19, the UK is preparing to face yet another lockdown – mandatory quarantine and with strict rules, which are being feared in particular by British pubs.

As of Thursday (05), the new lockdown should come into force, banning pubs and restaurants from opening their doors (except to sell take-out or delivery food), as well as non-essential shopping and leisure activities.

Interactions with people from other homes (or other “bubbles”) are also banned, although outdoor activities and school and university classes are still allowed.

The plan outlined by Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to last four weeks and will be voted on in the British Parliament on Wednesday.

Johnson said the UK would face “a medical and moral disaster” if it did not act to contain the contagion. The country has the highest number of deaths by covid-19 in Europe (almost 50 thousand) and has registered 18,950 new cases of the new coronavirus on Monday.

Owners of traditional British pubs, however, complain about the government and anticipate new difficulties for the sector.

“[O plano do governo] it is the fourth change of strategy affecting the hospitality sector in the past six weeks, and I do not think it will be the last, “says Jonathan Neame, chief executive of Shepherd Neame, which claims to be the oldest in the UK.

Faced with the fear that he will not be able to dispose of his production even for withdrawals or delivery, Neame says that “we will have to throw our beer down the drain”.

The brewery has already laid off 10% of its team and maintained another part of the license. “The people paying the price are the ones who were already more fragile, having gone through a lockdown and just starting to find their way back,” says Neame.

The executive expects the effects of the new lockdown to extend until Christmas and particularly affect city center pubs. “It is hard to imagine that they will be reborn anytime soon.”

“During the first lockdown, there was incredible support from communities for local pubs,” he continues. “People want their pubs, they want them to survive.”

The sector fears that the measures to be voted by Parliament will prevent even the delivery or withdrawal of beer in pubs for consumption elsewhere.

Mark Newcombe, president of the community group that runs the Craufurd Arms pub in Berkshire, says the idea that pubs cannot deliver beer is “ridiculous”.

“In the last lockdown, we did a delivery service and, although we weren’t even covering our costs, at least there was money coming into the pub,” he says.

The Craufurd Arms, which specializes in ale, does not serve food. “Ale doesn’t have a long life. When Thursday comes, what hasn’t been sold will have to be thrown away,” says Newcombe.

“We spent so much money and time preparing our pubs for a safe reopening, and now that [um novo lockdown]. How to plan? It can last four weeks, it can last five. It could last until January, we don’t know. “

To avoid having to throw away their production, the Wetherspoon pub chain is offering the ale pint for 99 cents a pound until Wednesday night.

“It is better for consumers to be able to enjoy the ale at a good price while the pubs can stay open,” said Eddie Gershon, a spokesman for Wetherspoon. He says the promotion will not cause crowds, since “each of our pubs is taking action against the covid and restricting the number of people”.

For James Calder, chief executive of the Society of Independent Brewers (Siba), says it is urgent for the government to clarify what will be the restrictions on the sale of beer in the new lockdown. The sector also calls for financial support, including more credit and the extension of tax cuts to pubs.

In a speech to Parliament on Monday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that “the government will continue to do everything possible to support (British) jobs and livelihood for the next four weeks. We protect 10 million jobs with (paid) leave and we will extend that to November. “

Johnson has faced resistance to the second lockdown even within his party, the Conservative, and from critics who say the government is being ineffective in anticipating the country’s pandemic cycles.

The prime minister argues that tougher measures are needed to avoid the most pessimistic predictions that the UK could reach 80,000 deaths from covid-19 and overburden the public health service. “We are facing a disease. (…) When the data changes, we will also change course,” he said.

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said in turn that this is “another critical moment for action” by world leaders, as several countries in Europe and American states face a new wave contamination. “It is also another critical time for people to come together on a joint purpose.”