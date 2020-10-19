What changes in the Brazil-US relationship with new agreements signed between countries?

Considered lean, package of measures reaches 15 days of the American presidential elections Image: Getty Images

After 22 months of negotiations between the governments of Brazil and the United States, the two countries announced on Monday (10/19) the conclusion of three unprecedented trade agreements.

The news comes 15 days from a presidential election that seems increasingly difficult for the Republican Donald Trump, who is seeking re-election and with whom the president Jair Bolsonaro made personal approach.

The terms of the agreements between Itamaraty, Ministry of Economy and the US Trade Representative (USTR) provide for the abolition of some non-tariff barriers in bilateral trade: the simplification or extinction of bureaucratic procedures, known in business jargon as facilitation trade, the adoption of good regulatory practices, which prohibit, for example, the regulatory agencies of each country to change product rules without exporters from the other country being able to manifest themselves in advance, and the adoption of anti-corruption measures.

The change affects all sectors and can have a considerable effect on part of them. “The World Trade Organization estimates that trade facilitation can reduce export costs for producers by up to 13%, and the adoption of good regulatory practices can cut expenses for exporters by 20%. It is significant, in a changing environment. that several sectors are fighting for the reduction of one or two percentage points in tariffs “, evaluates Abrão Árabe Neto, executive vice president of the American Chamber of Commerce for Brazil (Amcham Brasil).

Pre-election run

The package was an old wish of the business sectors of the two countries, which, given the good relationship between the representatives and the forecast of elections in the United States on November 3, started to put more and more pressure for the conclusion of a non-tariff negotiation. before the election.

This is because a commercial agreement that did not include fees would depend only on the Executives of the two countries to be put into practice, without having to be certified by Mercosur or the United States Congress, where the business community foresees difficulties in processing.

In mid-2020, almost all Democratic parliamentarians on the American Household Budget and Tax Commission signed a letter saying they were against the advance of any trade agreement with Brazil under Bolsonaro’s government.

For this reason, businessmen on both sides began to prioritize an agreement without tariffs that would, in their view, serve as a good starting point for future agreements.

“We want this trade agenda between the two countries to be seen as something supraparty, that any government, from either country, can take forward, because it is in the interest of businessmen on both sides,” said Carlos Eduardo Abiajodi, director of development National Confederation of Industry (CNI).

In May, as BBC News Brasil said, more than 30 American and Brazilian business entities, led by Amcham Brasil, CNI and the US Chamber of Commerce, sent a letter to the governments of the two countries requesting speedy negotiations.

On the occasion, Steven Bipes, vice president of the Advanced Medical Technology Association, an American association of high-tech medical producers, showed impatience with the possibility that Trump and Bolsonaro lost what he called a “short window to advance business in both countries”.

“You can have a hundred bilateral conversations, if nothing changes after them, that means they were just talking,” Bipes told BBC News Brasil.

Lean agreement

To the American Politico website, Jake Colvin, vice president of the National Council for Foreign Trade of the United States, expressed concern that the pressure to reach an agreement before the American election means that the package is not only short on the topics it covers, but also weak in content.

On the Brazilian side, however, Abrão Neto, from Amcham, affirms that the terms of the agreement are of “high standard”, close to those applied in the recently approved United States-Mexico-Canada agreement, considered a reference in the market.

But according to people who followed the negotiations and talked to BBC News Brasil, the package is, in fact, leaner than the initial market expectation, since it does not include rules on intellectual property or standardization of phytosanitary barriers, which could, for example, For example, to prevent Americans from again restricting the import of Brazilian beef in natura, alleging the non-compliance with sanitary rules by Brazilian producers, as happened in 2017. The veto was only overturned more than three years later, in September this year.

According to these observers, the Brazilian government wasted time in targeting a free trade agreement between the two countries at the beginning of the Bolsonaro administration, an objective that, according to experts, would have enormous political weight but would be out of the relationship horizon of these countries at that time .

In July 2019, when the United States Secretary of Commerce, Wilbur Ross, was in Brasilia, it was with this ambitious plan that the Brazilian authorities worked. Only in March 2020, after dinner between Trump and Bolsonaro in Mar-a-Lago, the American president’s private club in Florida, the scope of a possible deal has been designed.

Since then, negotiations have been intense in recent months, until the current announcement of the agreements is reached.

Commercial resumption

Although they do not resolve historical and important bottlenecks in the commercial relationship between the United States and Brazil, such as the 140% barrier imposed by the Americans on imports of Brazilian sugar, businessmen believe that the agreements can increase the flow of business between the two countries.

Today, in goods and services, the volume is about US $ 80 billion per year, a value considered below the potential. “We were unable, however, to estimate what would be the increase in trade with the current agreement,” says Neto, from Amcham.

The moment, however, does not allow for great optimism. This is because, bilateral trade between the United States and Brazil recorded a drop of more than 25% in 2020, according to data from the Amcham Trade Monitor. It is the biggest drop in more than a decade. The pandemic of coronavirus, which led both countries into recession, is primarily responsible for the fall.

But the organization also mentions taxes in the steel industry as another problem. By the end of the year, the Americans had drastically reduced the quota for Brazilian steel that could enter the United States without receiving a 25% surcharge imposed by the government. Trump.

The measure is considered a form of Trump wave to the American steel industry, which in 2016 made up an important part of its electoral base. The announced agreements do not change this scenario.