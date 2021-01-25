What did Joan of Arc do to change the course of the 100 Day War and France’s fortunes before she died at the stake?

Joana did not wield a sword, but a banner Image: Getty Images

Historians explain how the young illiterate peasant, without military or political knowledge, managed to play such a decisive role in the country’s history.

When she entered adolescence, Joana seemed to have her future in mind: her family had chosen a boy to marry her.

But getting married was not exactly what this devout, but rebellious, 17-year-old girl – the daughter of a modest peasant family – had in mind.

The divine voices she had heard since she was 13 had given her a more important mission: to expel the English from France and allow the coronation of the legitimate heir to the throne, Carlos 7th.

As she had predicted, her prophecy was fulfilled step by step: after presenting herself to the future short-haired king and dressed as a man, and convincing him to let her go to Orleans, the young woman succeeded in a matter of four days, in May 1429, lift the siege of the city that had been under siege for six months.

Joana continued to advance. His subsequent victories changed the course of the 100 Years’ War (between France and England) in favor of France, paved the way for the reunification of the country and made possible the coronation of Charles 7th in Reims, an event both political and religious that established his power as sovereign of France.

All of these achievements and victories came in a matter of months. But shortly thereafter, Joana, “the maiden”, as she was known, was captured by the French group that opposed Carlos 7th, sold to the English, judged by the Church, condemned for heresy and burned at the stake.

It is an extraordinary story, brief and difficult to understand. Was Joana really a visionary? Or was I completely crazy? How did you manage to be a woman, almost a girl, in fact, illiterate and peasant, without military or political knowledge, to play such a decisive role in the history of France?

Inspirational strength

From a purely technical point of view, it is necessary to take into account that two months passed between the moment when Joana communicated her vision to the dolphin Carlos – title of nobility that was used in France to designate the princes heirs to the throne – until it was sent to Orleans.

“During the first month, theologians examined her to try to decide whether the allegations that she was an envoy from God were true,” explains Helen Castor, historian and author of the acclaimed biography to BBC News Mundo Joana D’Arc – The Amazing Story of the Heroine Who Commanded the French Armys.

They also verified, according to historical documents, his virginity.

“In the second month, while her armor was being prepared, Joana received basic training to learn how to ride a war horse and carry weapons in battle,” she says.

“But in reality, she never fought. Instead of an ax or a sword, she carried a banner.”

However, what turned out to be fundamental in reversing the situation was “the faith, the purpose and the deep conviction that if she led the troops against the English in Orleans, God would be at their side and they would win the battle”.

At this point, France was engulfed in a bloody civil war of years between the Armagnacs and the Borguinhões (two factions of the royal family), while facing England, which coveted the French throne.

Divided and impoverished, after losing territory and with an insufficient and demoralized army, what France really needed was a “miracle” to get out of the situation in which it found itself.

And that was exactly what Domrémy’s charismatic and convinced young man offered.

“Joana went from village to village and brought together small groups (of men) whom she inspired in times when France was a disorder,” says Linda Seidel, professor emeritus in the Department of Art History at the University of Chicago, USA, and author of the essay Changing images of Joan of Arc.

“She had common sense and people believed her, who insisted on what the voices she heard had said to her.”

“He provided moral leadership (…) and, at times, it is this persistence and insistence that inspires others’ commitment and courage,” he adds.

“The city of Orleans wanted to believe in her, the men under her command wanted to believe in her. Joan convinced many people and, those who were not so convinced, simply thought that, in a situation like the one they were in, it was worth trying”, adds Helen Castor.

Joana ended up being an exceptional leader, in an exceptional moment, which transformed the environment around her with the sheer force of conviction.

The voices

Joana stated from the beginning that her actions were dictated by the voices of São Miguel, Santa Catarina and Santa Margarida.

Nowadays, this detail of history can – rightly – generate skepticism.

Different authors suggest that Joana suffered from schizophrenia, epilepsy or bovine tuberculosis.

On the one hand, highlights Castor, more than 500 years after the events, it is almost impossible to determine if she suffered from any of these diseases, in addition to the fact that the records show that “she was physically and psychologically strong, she did not appear to be in poor health , nor to have suffered attacks or moments of mental confusion “.

But, on the other hand, this opinion ends up not being relevant, since, at that time, it was not uncommon for people to have visions or receive messages from God.

Seidel agrees:

“While it was exceptional to hear voices, it was certainly an accepted part of spirituality.”

“There were great women spiritual leaders, like Santa Teresa de Ávila in Italy, Santa Hildegarda de Bingen (in Germany) and several mystical women who heard voices that led them to triumph and to win the admiration (of the people)”, he adds.

The interesting thing, says the academic, is that one of the saints that inspires Joana is Miguel, “a military saint, who leads the army to victory at the end of time”.

According to Castor, what differentiates the voices that Joana heard is that “she said that God wanted her to fight herself”.

“Normally, visionaries took messages from God to kings and politicians, but it was the latter who had to carry out the orders.”

Furthermore, when Joan was brought to trial by the Church, did the process focus? apart from your men’s clothes? at the origin of their visions.

It was not a question of understanding whether Joana had heard voices or not, but of elucidating their origin: whether they were a message from paradise or the devil, as determined by ecclesiastical authority.

Burned at the stake

Respected, convinced and followed by the king and his disciples, Joan saw her luck change dramatically afterwards.

In May 1430, she was captured by French soldiers allied with England, sold to the English and sentenced for heresy at the stake, where she burned to death.

“His whole body turned to ashes, there was nothing left,” explains Seidel.

“The English did not want any sign of it to remain, any relic that could be recovered and that could inspire a religious movement in their name.”

But did not King Carlos 7th try to intercede in his favor, to save the young woman who helped him to the throne so much?

Not at all. “Silence was his answer,” says Castor.

“If you believe that God is on your side, every time something goes well for you, that is, clearly, it is because God wanted it that way. But if something goes wrong, you have to find another explanation.”

“If you are Carlos 7th and she led you to the coronation, it is because God wants you to be king; but if he allows Joana to be captured, it is because God continues to support you as king, but no longer wants to support Joana. That is why the explanation is in Joana herself “, adds the author.

According to her, this is exactly what Carlos 7º did: he wrote a public letter saying that Joan had become very arrogant, proud and had stopped listening to the king, so she had been captured and no longer had the support of God.

Populist heroine

It took almost a quarter of a century for attention to turn to Joana: the trial was revised and annulled, and she was found innocent of the charge of heresy.

The motion was not to clear the name of the young woman who had done so much for the country, but to improve the image of the king.

Twenty-five years after the maiden’s death, France had emerged victorious, the kingdom was reunified under the command of Charles 7, the courts flourished, art and poetry had recovered their vital signs.

“The only shadow in the king’s record was that girl who appeared beside him at the coronation, who was still, according to the official verdict of the Church of France, a heretic,” Castor told BBC News Mundo.

That was what motivated the opening of a new investigation that led to his acquittal.

“The reassessment did not determine that she had been a saint, it just established that the trial had not been done correctly, that she had been politically motivated by the English and that she had come to the wrong conclusion: Joan was not a heretic.”

“After the verdict was reversed, Carlos 7º’s idea was to turn the page and let everyone forget about it. But that plan didn’t go as expected,” says Castor.

The young woman was finally beatified in 1909, sanctified in 1920 and became one of the most popular heroines in history, an icon of multiple and varied causes.

For Seidel, Joana’s story is linked to populism.

“It is difficult to imagine how this poor barefoot country girl could, dressed in armor, lead the French army, but we are also living in a time when we are aware of the power of populism,” says Seidel.

“And if you inspire people, you can really make them work as a team and get things done. And she seems to have done it.”