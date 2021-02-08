What figures did the ancient Greeks use in their impressive discoveries

Have you ever stopped to think which Pythagorean numbers (on the right) you used? Image: Getty Images

Tales of Miletus explained the solstice and equinox, predicted eclipses and invented abstract geometry.

Eudoxo de Cnido, besides being the father of mathematical astronomy, created a theory of proportion that allowed irrational numbers, a concept of magnitude and a method to find areas and volumes of curvilinear objects.

Hiparco produced a chord table, one of the first trigonometric tables.

Euclid wrote a book on algebra, number theory and geometry that is still relevant today.

Aristotle estimated the size of the terrestrial globe; Pythagoras was the first pure mathematician; and what about Archimedes of Siracusa!

The ancient Greeks left us a multitude of mathematical legacies, but do you know what figures they used to make these discoveries?

Toothpicks and something else

One of the number systems used in Ancient Greece was Attic numbering, also known as Herodian numbering, as it was first described in a 2nd century manuscript by the great grammarian Herodian.

But it still has a third name, which gives a clue as to what it was like: acrophonic numbers, so called because the symbols used to represent 5 and multiples of 10 were derived from the first letters of the name of the numbers.

For example, X was the symbol for the number 1,000 because the word for a thousand was Χιλιοι.

Number digits such as 50, 500, 5,000 and 50,000 were formed using combinations with the symbol’s multiplier effect for 5 and the other symbols.

Image: BBC

In this system you can still observe the traces of another more primitive one, which was used by the cultures that preceded them – Babylonians, Egyptians and Phoenicians – and which consisted of painting a vertical line for each unit up to 9 (here you still see it present in the symbols of 1 to 4).

Basing your first numerical system on the initials of the names of the numbers was not strange, since in older civilizations it was customary to write the highest figures with letters. Therefore, shortening them in this way was a natural step.

The value of the letters

Attic numbering was replaced by Ionian numbers, which in the 3rd century BC were already used regularly in Greek writing.

The other name by which it is known tells us how it was: alphabetic numerical system, that is, what they did was to assign values ​​to the letters of the alphabet.

Image: BBC

Did you notice that some numbers are missing?

What happens is that the classic Greek alphabet had 24 letters, but they needed 27 symbols, so they took advantage of 3 older letters that fell out of use:

– digamma (Ϝ) or stigma (ϛ) for 6; – qoppa (ϙ) for 90; – sampi (Ϡ) to 900.

In the image below, you can see the Greek numbers in a Byzantine manuscript by Heron of Alexandria, called Metric.

The first line contains the number “͵θϡϟϛ δʹ ϛʹ” – that is, “9.996 + 1⁄4 + 1⁄6” – in which are all the special numeric symbols: sampi (ϡ), koppa (ϟ) and stigma (ϛ).

Image: BBC

So, each letter represented a number, and the combination of them allowed to represent all the numbers … up to 999, which, you can imagine, was a great inconvenience for such illustrious mathematicians.

More symbols had to be created to overcome the problem.

An apostrophe, at the top or bottom left of the symbols 1 to 9, converted them into numbers between 1,000 and 9,000.

With that, they reached 9,999.

To go further, they used the symbol for 10,000 —M — and placed another above it, indicating how much should be multiplied.

For example: if you want to write 20,000, you must write M with a ß (beta = 2) above it.

Image: BBC

And when the numbers got really big, they wrote the small number that was on top before the M, as the astronomer and mathematician Aristarco de Samos did when he wanted to register the figure of 71,755,875:

Image: BBC

The numbers were generally written from left to right, although inscriptions from right to left and bustrophedon are known (that is, one line in one direction and the next in the other).

There was no symbol for zero or similar, as it was not necessary; the system was more additive than based on position or relative value.

However, at some point, a small group of scientists used a zero as a punctuation symbol for purely notational purposes, not as a number. The symbol, when it was not simply a blank, was ο for “obol” (a lower value currency).

This or the other?

Between 475 BC and 325 BC, Ionian numbers were no longer used attic.

But from the end of the 4th century BC onwards, alphabetical numbers became the preferred system throughout the Greek-speaking world.

They were used from the Byzantine Empire in the 15th century (and are still used today.