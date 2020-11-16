What happens now in Peru, which dawned without a president after Manuel Merino resigned

Manuel Merino spent less than a week in office: he announced his resignation this Sunday (11/15) Image: Reuters

Peru dawned this Monday (11/16) without President of the Republic, after a troubled week of protests that culminated in the resignation of interim Manuel Merino (after only six days in office) and the absence of agreement in Congress to appoint a replacement.

The country, one of the hardest hit (proportionally to its population) by the new pandemic coronavirus in the world, there is a prolonged political crisis: Merino is the third president to step down in less than three years.

The most recent chapter of this crisis began on November 9, when the Peruvian Congress approved the impeachment of President Martín Vizcarra, on the grounds of “permanent moral incapacity” after the president was accused of participating in a corruption scandal, something he deny it. The following day (10), Merino, as president of the Congress, temporarily assumed the power of the country, something that critics called a “coup in disguise”.

The impeachment of Vizcarra, which took place just five months before the presidential elections, sparked a wave of protests across the country, which were severely repressed by security forces. At least two young people died in Saturday’s demonstrations and more than 100 people were injured.

The protests have been considered one of the largest in Peru in the past 20 years, and local and international organizations announce concerns about the excessive use of force by the police and the disappearances of protesters.

Politically, support for Merino weakened after the resignation of the majority of his ministers and criticism within his own party, Ação Popular.

Until, in a statement broadcast on TV, Merino announced his resignation on Sunday and called for “peace and unity in the country”.

The Congress spent several hours meeting in extraordinary session to try unsuccessfully to form a new Board of Directors of the House and to appoint a new president. The name that emerged was that of Representative Rocío Silva Santisteban, who headed the list in a vote but did not get enough votes to be approved.

Now, a new session of the Legislative is scheduled for this Monday (16/11) in the afternoon, to elect a new interim president from the lists presented by the parties. The one chosen to preside over the Directive Bureau would automatically assume the Presidency of the Republic, explains BBC News Mundo (BBC service in Spanish) Heber Campos, lawyer at the Pontifical Catholic University of Peru.

Many voices, including that of thousands of protesters, call for the Executive Bureau to be chosen from among the 19 congressmen who voted against the impeachment of Vizcarra.

“In the face of the crisis, we found as a legitimate solution (…) that a new Board of Directors be elected and with it a new President or President of the Republic who will lead the transition,” Valentín, a group of Peruvian experts, said in a statement. “This new mandate must come from the congressmen who voted against vacancy (from the Presidency) and call on the most capable Peruvians with proven integrity.”

The post will be held until July 2021, when the new president elected in the election scheduled for April should take office.

In 2000, when Congress dismissed then President Alberto Fujimori, he also elected a new Executive Bureau in Congress. From that body, Valentín Paniagua was elected as interim president and led Peru to the 2001 presidential elections.

In the midst of the political crisis, the Peruvian population has been severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic – the country has one of the highest death rates from covid-19 in the world.

With a population of 32 million, Peru already has 934,000 confirmed cases of the disease and 35,100 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University survey.