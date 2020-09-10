What is known about new suspicion of Russian hacker interference in the US elections

Microsoft statement comes a day after whistleblower accuses government Trump to weaken intelligence against foreign interference Image: Reuters

Hackers linked to Russia, China and Iran are behind attempts to spy on people and groups involved in the 2020 US elections, the technology giant Microsoft said in a statement released on Thursday.

The American presidential elections take place in less than two months, on November 3.

According to the company, among the hackers’ targets were people linked to the Republican’s presidential campaigns Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden.

Criminals involved in cyber attacks of the past few weeks belong to the same hacker groups that tried to interfere in the 2016 election, when Trump won Democrat Hillary Clinton.

“The actions we are announcing today make it clear that foreign activity groups have stepped up their efforts towards the 2020 election,” Microsoft said in the text.

According to the statement, most attacks were thwarted thanks to the programs’ security systems, and the targets were personally warned by the company of the attempted invasion.

Iran against Trump, China against Biden, Russia against all

According to the company, the Russian group, called Strontium (or strontium, in Portuguese) was responsible for attacks on more than 200 people and organizations not only in the United States, but also in the United Kingdom.

American targets included consultants from both the Democratic and Republican campaigns.

A hacker group called Zirconium (Zirconium) elected senior officials in the presidential campaign of Joe Biden

An old American acquaintance, Strontium was identified by Special Attorney Robert Mueller, who investigated foreign interference in the 2016 election, as the main organization responsible for the attacks on the 2016 Clinton presidential campaign.

The criminal activity of the Russian organization, however, has become more sophisticated: hackers have been able to switch their source addresses between more than 1,000 different IP numbers, which makes tracking these actions more complex.

China’s hackers, a group called Zirconium (Zirconium), elected top officials in Joe Biden’s presidential campaign as main targets, but a former management official Trump it was also on the list. More than 150 investments were made in the last six months.

From Iran, hackers from the Phosphorus group (Phosphorus) targeted personal accounts of individuals linked to the Donald campaign Trump.

“What we have seen is consistent with previous attack patterns that target not only campaign candidates and employees, but also those that they consult on key issues,” the statement said.

Authorities must prepare

According to Microsoft, national and local authorities should prepare for more and more attacks in the coming months.

The warning comes a day after a report was made public by Brian Murphy, a former intelligence chief at the Department of Homeland Security.

Murphy says he was ordered by Secretary Chad Wolf to stop producing reports on Russian interference in the electoral process and to focus on Iran and China.

The guidance, according to Murphy, was received from Robert C. O’Brien, current national security adviser to the White House.

On another occasion, Murphy was prevented from divulging information about Russian hacker actions to spread false information about Joe Biden’s alleged health problems.

According to Wolf, the report made “the president look bad in the public eye”.

According to Murphy, his complaint is an attempt to protect national security in the elections, which he believes is at risk.

The concerns seem confirmed by information released a month ago by the National Center for Security and Counterintelligence (NCSC).

According to the agency, the authorities have seen intense activity by Chinese, Russian and Iranian hackers.

According to William Evanina, director of NCSC, China and Iran would be focused on targets linked to the president Trump. The first, for considering the president “unpredictable” and negative for his western advance in technological areas. The second because Trump it imposed a great deal of sanctions, which strangle Persian theocracy financially.

Russia, on the other hand, would have a double performance. First, to attack Biden and spread false information about the Democratic candidate, seen as bad for Russian war and territorial interests for his actions as Ukraine’s strengthening vice president.

Second, “some actors linked to the Kremlin also seek to boost the president’s candidacy Trump on social media and on Russian television, “said Evanina.