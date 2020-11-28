What is known about the murder of the most important scientist in the Iranian nuclear program

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was attacked in his car with explosives and firearms Image: Reuters

Western intelligence agencies viewed Fakhrizadeh as the mastermind of Iran’s secret nuclear weapons program. According to several of these reports, he was the “creator of the Iranian bomb”

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the main scientist of Iran’s nuclear program, was killed on Friday (27) near the capital Tehran, according to the country’s Ministry of Defense.

Fakhrizadeh, 62, died while receiving treatment at a hospital after being attacked in Damavand County.

Iranian news agencies reported that the attackers blew up a car bomb near the scientist’s car and then shot him.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif condemned the crime and linked Israel to the incident.

“Terrorists murdered an eminent Iranian scientist today,” wrote Zarif in a Twitter post.

“This cowardice, with serious signs of Israeli participation, shows the desperate warmongering of the killers. Iran calls on the international community, and especially the European Union, to put an end to its shameful double standards and condemns this act of state terror “.

Fakhrizadeh was the head of the Iranian Ministry of Defense Research and Innovation Organization Image: Reuters

The Iranian government said that Fakhrizadeh is now a “martyr”. He held the position of head of the Ministry of Defense’s Research and Innovation Organization.

The news of the murder comes amid growing international concern over the increase in the amount of enriched uranium produced by Iran. Enriched uranium is an important component for the generation of nuclear power, but it can also be used in the manufacture of nuclear weapons.

Tehran has historically claimed that its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes only.

The attack

The Iranian Defense Ministry reported that “after a confrontation between the terrorists and Fakhrizadeh’s bodyguards, the scientist was seriously injured and was rushed to the hospital”.

The Fars news agency, linked to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard (division of the Iranian armed forces), published on Friday photos of two vehicles linked to the attack on Fakhrizadeh.

The images showed several holes in the windshield of the scientist’s car. Another image, which is not very clear, shows the damage from an apparent explosion. Fars cited witnesses who explained that they first heard an explosion and then shots.

The scientist was taken to a hospital but died just minutes after being admitted.

“Unfortunately, the medical team was unable to revive him and, just a few minutes ago, the administrator and scientist achieved high martyr status after years of effort and struggle,” said the Ministry of Defense.

Among the images released were the remains of a vehicle that would have been detonated near Fakhrizadeh’s car Image: EPA

Fakhrizadeh was born in 1958 in the city of Qom, Iran. He was a professor of physics and appointed by Western intelligence agencies as the director of “Project Amad”, the supposed secret program of 1989 to promote the manufacture of a nuclear bomb.

The program was canceled in 2003, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency.

‘We will make them repent’

The commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, Hossein Salami, said Iran would avenge the scientist’s murder.

“The assassination of nuclear scientists is the most obvious violation of global hegemony to prevent our access to modern science,” said Salami.

Military adviser to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s “supreme leader”, also vowed revenge on those responsible for the crime.

“We are going to attack the assassins of this fallen martyr with thunder and make them regret their action,” tweeted Hossein Dehghan.

Iran accused Israel of the murder; Netanyahu named Fakhrizadeh by name in 2018 Image: Reuters

Fakhrizadeh’s death joins that of four other Iranian nuclear scientists who were killed between 2010 and 2012. Iran accused the State of Israel of being involved in a plot to assassinate its scientists.

Fakhrizadeh was nominally quoted in 2018 by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, when he presented an extensive investigation into the Iranian nuclear program.

“Remember that name,” said the Israeli prime minister. There was no immediate comment from Israel on the news of the murder.

The U.S. Pentagon has also made no statement on the case, according to Reuters.